New Polling From NY Times/Siena College Puts Trump Back on Top, Liberals Outraged

A new poll from the New York Times and Siena College is full of good news for Trump, especially in the Sun Belt states.

These are key battleground states and Trump having an edge in them is great news for his campaign.

The Kamala Harris ‘honeymoon’ appears to be over.

Newsmax reports:

NY Times/Siena Polls: Trump Strong in Sun Belt Donald Trump is showing strength among Sun Belt voters, who say the former president and Republican presidential nominee improved their lives during his four years in the White House. They’re worried that Vice President Kamala Harris would not have the same effect if she were to win the presidential contest in November. According to new polls of three key states from The New York Times and Siena College, Trump pulled ahead in Arizona and maintained his lead in Georgia – states that President Joe Biden won in 2020. In North Carolina, however, Harris trails Trump by a narrow margin that’s within the survey’s margin of error. The Tar Heel State has not voted for a Democrat for president since 2008. The Arizona poll found that Trump is ahead of Harris, 50% to 45%, with 10% of Latino voters saying they were now undecided. According to the survey, 49% of Georgia voters support Trump and 45% support Harris. The former president’s advantage is slimmest in North Carolina, where the poll found him drawing 49% of the vote to the vice president’s 47%.

The Washington Examiner collected some comments from liberals who are not happy about this polling:

Yes, there is new NYT polling this morning with good data for Trump in AZ, GA, NC, but I want to be very clear — the NYT has been running 3-4 points more Republican than other pollsters of late, and there are at least three big problems with this new polling. These polls show a 10 point swing to Trump in AZ and a 4 point swing to Trump in NC. Almost every other poll taken in the last few weeks shows Harris gaining ground, not falling behind. And a 10 point swing — come on!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Last week the NYT found Harris up 4 in PA, this week down 5 in AZ. These two states had the same results in 2020 — small wins for Biden. But they 9 points apart now? Please.

If Trump wins in November, the meltdown from the left will probably dwarf what we saw happen in 2016.