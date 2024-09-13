New Poll Finds Donald Trump Leading Kamala Harris Among Working Class Voters by Double Digits

Donald Trump has a significant lead over Kamala Harris with working class voters, according to new polling.

That’s not even the worst news for Harris. Unfortunately for her, she is in the same position on this that Joe Biden was in before he was forced out of the race by his own party.

The results of this poll are very easy to believe. Working class people have been hit harder than almost any other group by policies enacted by the Biden/Harris administration. It makes perfect sense that these voters would want a massive change in direction.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: Kamala Harris Trails Donald Trump 17% with Working-Class Voters — Same Deficit Joe Biden Faced in June Former President Donald Trump is crushing Vice President Kamala Harris among working-class voters by the same margin with which he led President Joe Biden in June, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll. The poll, conducted September 3-6, 2024, and published on Sunday, shows Trump leading Harris by 17 points, 56 percent to 39 percent, among non-college-educated voters. In a poll taken in the days before the fateful June 27 debate, which marked Biden’s political demise, Trump had a 54 percent to 37 percent lead over Biden among working-class voters. Ruy Texiera, a prominent Democrat political scientist who is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and the politics editor and co-founder of the Liberal Patriot newsletter, pointed out the trend in the Liberal Patriot on Thursday. He noted that, compared to 2020, Harris is performing significantly worse than Biden was with key sub-demographics of working-class voters, spelling major trouble for Democrats…

The Harris honeymoon is definitely over.

And I told you this one as well. I said give it a few weeks and Cackles would be right where Rutabaga was. She is now at -17 with working class. Right where Rutabaga was. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) September 12, 2024

You may remember that during the debate on Tuesday night, Kamala Harris repeatedly claimed to be from a working class family. This is why. There are no coincidences. It won’t work, however. Working class people know what she and Biden have done to the country and to them.