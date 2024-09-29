New Poll Finds Donald Trump Leading Kamala Harris in Key State of Arizona

Donald Trump is now leading Kamala Harris in the key state of Arizona, according to new polling from USA Today/Suffolk University.

The state of Arizona has been the subject of controversy since election night in 2020. Media outlets, including FOX News, called Arizona for Joe Biden very early on, arousing the suspicion of millions of Americans.

Arizona’s voting history was also part of it. Prior to being called for Joe Biden in 2020, Arizona has a history of being a red state in presidential elections. Trump won the state in 2016. In fact, prior to 2020, the only time the state supposedly went blue in almost 50 years was in 1996.

If Trump is polling ahead here, no one is going to believe it if the state is mysteriously called for Harris in November.

Townhall reports:

Trump Takes the Lead in Crucial Swing State Former President Donald Trump is gaining momentum in battleground states as Vice President Kamala Harris struggles to maintain voter support despite skipping interviews because she is “too busy” campaigning. According to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll, Trump has taken the lead in Arizona—a state President Joe Biden won in 2020. The 45th president has a six-percent lead, securing 48 percent of the state’s support compared to Harris’ 42 percent—one of his most significant leads in any swing state. Harris, who experienced an initial surge in the polls after replacing Biden on the ticket, is hemorrhaging votes nationwide—especially among demographics that historically vote Democrat. The poll pointed out that Trump is making waves among Black voters, who contributed to the former president’s lead. Of the 48 percent backing Trump, 29 percent of Black voters support the former president over Harris, who has 67 percent support among the group.

This is a decent spread.

NEW ARIZONA POLL (Suffolk) Trump 48%

Harris 42% I doubt 10% remain undecided, but this is a shockingly good poll for Trump given its source. It’s clear the Harris campaign doesn’t have much confidence in Arizona, and why should they? — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) September 27, 2024

ARIZONA poll by Suffolk/USA Today Trump: 48%

Harris: 42%

Stein: 1%

Oliver: 1%

—

Maricopa county: Trump 47-43%

——

AZ Senate

Gallego: 47%

Lake: 41%

Quintana: 3%

——

#7 (2.9/3.0) | 9/21-24 | 500 LV | ±4.4%https://t.co/t6GE2ub6Cy pic.twitter.com/XMzr4TVKoK — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 27, 2024

If these numbers hold, Arizona should be an easy pick up for Trump on election night.