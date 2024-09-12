Harvey Weinstein Indicted on New Sex Crime Charges in New York

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was indicted again on new sex crime charges in New York on Thursday.

Harvey Weinstein is currently at Bellevue for medical treatment after he was rushed out of Rikers Island prison for emergency heart surgery on Monday.

Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape in 2020 during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape in a Los Angeles sexual assault trial in 2022. He was also found guilty of rape in Manhattan court in 2020.

In April Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction was overturned by the New York Appeals Court.

A panel of mostly female judges in New York’s high court overturned the conviction and said the remedy is a new trial.

CBS News reported:

A grand jury has indicted Harvey Weinstein on additional sex crimes charges, prosecutors said in a New York court Thursday. Prosecutors said the indictment will remain under seal until the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul can appear to be arraigned. Defense attorney Arthur Aidala said all he knows about the new charges is that it could include up to three additional allegations dating to 2005. Weinstein wasn’t in court Thursday because on Monday the 72-year-old was rushed from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital for emergency surgery to remove fluid on his heart and lungs. Aidala told the judge Weinstein “almost died” prior to the procedure. Weinstein is awaiting retrial on rape and sexual assault charges in New York City after the state’s highest appeals court overturned his 2020 conviction. The judge set a trial date for Nov. 12, although the defense pushed back on that date.