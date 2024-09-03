The legacy of President Joe Biden’s administration will be rampant inflation, humiliation in the Middle East, funding a war in Europe, and a catastrophic border crisis.

On that last note, Fox News reports that parents sending their kids back to school in New York City are finding an unpleasant surprise as an all-male migrant center opened in April “just feet away” from City Life Academy, a private Christian school for grades K – 12.

Irina Edelstein — a Brooklyn resident and mother of 3 — told “Fox & Friends First” there wasn’t any communication with city officials or notice of the center.

“No one told us from the city side about the shelter’s coming up,” she explained.

She continued: “We found out from local residents when they stopped us at the pickup and they said, did you guys know right around the corner here, the shelter’s opening up for 400 men. None of us knew. Even the principal didn’t know.”

NYC officials say over 200,000 illegals have come to their city since Spring 2022.

The Daily Caller reports the city has spent $1.45 billion handling the problem in 2023 while Mayor Eric Adams announced a 5 percent budget cut in September of that year.

While the fiscal demands alone are outrageous as New York gives free meals, housing, and even pre-paid cash cards to illegals, the threat to public safety has also been appalling.

Edelstein herself recalled a time when two illegals were trying to break into her car while she picked her children up from school.

The Daily Caller found earlier this month that an illegal was arrested after allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint.

The story garnered attention as the man apparently had already been arrested for rape once, only to be released.

Recently in the city, another illegal allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint while numerous other crimes have been committing like shoplifting sprees and shooting at police officers.

Unfortunately, these problems aren’t confined to New York as illegals in California attempted on Tuesday and Wednesday to hijack school buses full of children.

While common sense would justify absolutely dropping the hammer on a people so evil as to terrorize Americans and hurt children, blue-state officials choose appeasement.

Much like New York, California decided on Tuesday to lean into the problem as illegals are now included in first-time home buyer programs.

To put it lightly, illegal immigration under the Biden-Harris administration has been an unmitigated disaster.

The country is less safe thanks to an open border than allows some of the vilest people on earth to come here and terrorize Americans with impunity

The left are more worried about looking tolerant and accepting than they are about safety.

Look at the consequences for yourself.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.