MUST SEE: Black Trump Supporters Take Over Intersection – Sing Out Support for Trump and PRAISE THE LORD! (VIDEO)

by
The Coptonya singers take over an intersection and sing praises to God and their support for Donald Trump.

When you have time PLEASE treat yourself and visit the @Coptonya account on TikTok!

This talented group of Christians and Black Trump supporters have posted several videos singing their praises to God and sing their support for President Donald Trump.

The Trump supporters belong to the Church of Divine Revelation.

Their latest video is exceptional!

The @coptonya singers took over an intersection and sang their praises to Jesus Christ and their support for Donald Trump!

The cars and trucks passing by honked their support.

Via Midnight Rider.

Here’s another video from the Coptonya group. This one was filmed in church.

“We’re on the Trump Train! Jesus Loves You!”

