BREAKING: Multiple Cars in Tim Walz’s Motorcade Involved in Crash En Route to Milwaukee Event

A serious accident occurred earlier today involving multiple vehicles in Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s motorcade as they were en route to a Labor Day event in Milwaukee.

The incident, reported by the Daily Mail, happened just after 12:57 p.m.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as the vehicles, part of a convoy escorting Governor Walz, collided with each other, leading to significant damage.

A press van within the motorcade bore the brunt of the impact, with one staff member reportedly suffering a broken arm.

Medics at the scene provided immediate treatment, and while others in the vehicle were shaken, there were no additional serious injuries reported.

Images and videos circulating on social media show the aftermath, with one van showing a large dent in its rear and two others visibly smashed together, indicating the force of the collision.

Credit: Matt Smith/X
Credit: Matt Smith/X
Credit: Matt Smith/X

Governor Walz, who was traveling in a separate vehicle ahead of the crash, along with Congresswoman Gwen Moore, was not directly involved in the incident and continued on to the planned event in Milwaukee.

WISN12 News reporter Matt Smith reported, “Crash is under investigation. The interstate was still open to traffic when the motorcade entered, one vehicle was involved. The driver said police were telling her to pull over.”

