MOUNTAIN GIANT? Colorado Hikers Snap Picture of Apparent 20-Foot Creature Scaling the Side of a Cliff

You and I might as well agree right now that there is no such thing as a ‘Big Foot.’

However, the more we learn about our planet Earth, the more we realize just how little we actually know about it and how many species are still out there undiscovered.

So maybe, just maybe, there some sort of gigantic humanoid creature still not part of our present official scientific roster of species.

Case in point: two American hikers were left astonished after encountering what can be described as a ‘frightening 20-foot-tall figure’ that is seen clinging to the side of a Colorado mountain.

Jessee Clauson and Camille Avarella were descending Longs Peak in the Rockies when they accidentally caught the lanky gray creature on camera – as it appeared to scale the crag.

Daily Mail reported:

“The Denver-based duo didn’t see the beast at the time of their trek on August 24 – but noticed it lurking in the backdrop of a photograph as they reminisced about the adventure weeks later. ‘I was shocked to the bone when we were looking at the picture,’ behavior analyst Clauson told DailyMail. Recalling the hike, she added: ‘We didn’t see anything. We didn’t take the picture because we saw that thing – we just took it because the mountain range was pretty’.”

The pair had been walking for seven hours when they snapped the figure just after scaling the peak at around 9 am.

Filled with adrenaline, they paid very little attention.

It was only later, while sharing the pictures with family on a big plasma screen TV that they first noticed the creature, zooming in after noticing an odd white coloration on the side of the crag.

“‘Camille’s dad said, ’what the hell, that thing is at least 20 foot or so’ and Camille was like, ’should we call the rangers?’’ Clauson recalled.

‘It could be a rock,’ Avarella added. ‘But it has all the features of something that is human. It was so far away it couldn’t really do anything to us. I like to think it was an alien. The anatomy is so human like, it’s freaky as hell,’ added Avarella.”

The hikers say they are open to any interpretations, and they posted the pictures on a Facebook group for Colorado hikers, where dozens of commenters were disturbed by the phenomenon.

