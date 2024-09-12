Mike Benz: Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Kamala is NATO’s Nuclear Weapon for Soft Power Influence (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for president with a pre-planned Instagram post to come out following Kamala’s first presidential debate against President Donald Trump.

Swift based her endorsement on the misleading talking points by the far left on abortion access.

Swift, in a post on her Instagram with 283 million followers, wrote, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Swift continued, “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. She is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” added Swift.

On Wednesday Mike Benz, the founder and Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, joined Natalie Winters on The War Room to discuss the significance of the endorsement.

Benz described the endorsement as NATO’s nuclear weapon for soft power influence.

NATO and the globalist elites need players like Swift to push their narratives in order to hold and build their power base over the people and to strike down the populist movements in the West.

Natalie Winters: Mike Benz, can you walk us through the significance of this endorsement?

Mike Benz: Sure can, Natalie. Taylor Swift is NATO’s nuclear weapon for soft power influence. There’s a funny backstory to this. I’ve been talking about this now for about a year. I found a NATO 2019 Psychological Operations Center panel discussion on information warfare, where someone from the CIA, someone from the 77th Brigade of British Intelligence, which is Psychological Operations for British Intelligence, and someone who was a contractor for Graphica, which is the Psychological Operations Research Center of the Pentagon, based on the Minerva initiative there, all made this pitch to NATO about how they could win the information war in 2019 against all the rising domestic populist political threats that were challenging support for NATO at home as well as Russian influence abroad.

To my shock, as I was watching this NATO Psychological Operations lecture hosted on NATO’s official YouTube channel, One of the slide deck presentations put up a big picture of Taylor Swift, and the presenter went on to describe how Taylor Swift and others like her could be, quote, trained to spread desired messaging about NATO as they had successfully used her and other celebrities for other adjacent priorities around everything from public health to other social issues.

And so this is NATO deliberately planning to, quote, train Taylor Swift to spread desired NATO messaging. Now, you have to understand NATO wants Kamala Harris to win. Nato wants Macron to win in France, wants Salvini to lose in Italy, wants the Vox party to lose in Spain, wants the AfD Party to lose in Germany. And so NATO, in its 2030 agenda, has articulated that it must become a political animal because the biggest threat to NATO is not actually a kinetic attack by Russia, but simply losing domestic elections at home, which would cut back NATO funding, which would cut support for NATO, cut support for its mandate to aggress around the world.

NATO has been leaning on the EU. The EU Commissioner came out and demanded that Taylor Swift come out to Europe and basically proselytize about neoliberalism and avoiding threats to democracy in the upcoming EU parliamentary elections. Amazingly, that is exactly when Taylor Swift extended her “Eras Tour” into Europe.

Then you had this barrage of headlines that Taylor Swift is Biden’s secret weapon in the 2024 election cycle. When I broke that news about NATO having a formal slide to train her to spread desired messaging for the Western world’s war machine, it was amazing the cacophony of insults that were hurled at me from the New York Times, from the Washington Post, from CBS, NBC.

It’s like all the Confederacy of Dunces moved around, and the Pentagon actually issued two statements denying that they had actually trained her. Again, whether they did or didn’t, the fact is, we know they were plotting to, to come out, to be used as a political battering ram against opponents of NATO’s political preferences. But the fact is, is finally, I got so many calls from journalists on this. The Wall Street Journal called me. I took the call. I ended up explaining the entire story, sending four paragraphs of all the receipts, including screenshots and snips of the video on NATO’s page. The Wall Street Journal decided, Hey, you know what? Actually, we’re not going to run the article. So they know what’s up. NATO is using Taylor Swift as a nuclear weapon to try to win, to try to stop Trumpism.

Natalie Winters: Just give me a minute or two on the impact that you think that this is going to have in the 2024 election.

Mike Benz: Well, it’s hard to say because it’s coming at a strange time. I think this would have been more influential if it had happened at the outset of Kamala’s campaign in that first month, month and a half when she was really being defined. The fact is, I think it was obviously dropped strategically to try to lend credence to the idea that Kamala won the debate and was so persuasive that Taylor was so moved by her performance that she came off the bench and declared her support.

But the fact is, I think this election has actually turned to something quite different than 2016 and 2020 when Taylor Swift was brought in as a Ringer to support Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. I think that at this point in time, given that they shot Trump in the head, given that they’ve used the Justice Department to arrest the guy running against them, and the fact that they basically desecrated the corpse of the First Amendment.

There’s so many things happening here that I don’t think it’s going to change hearts and minds of how people feel about Trump or Kamala. The only thing that it really threatens to do, which is not insignificant, is mobilize people from the Democrat base to actually get off their butts and vote if people were soft for Harris, but they want to be in good standing with Swiftie Nation to have done their civic duty to have voted for Kamala.

So that does represent a latent threat to the Trump campaign. But frankly, I think Trump should turn around and ask the same to be done by the 15 different rappers who have expressed their support for Donald Trump. I think that the music industry. Trump himself, in an interview with Sasha Baron Cohen back when he was Ollie G, when Ollie G asked him, What’s the most powerful thing in the universe? Or something to that effect. And Trump answered, “Music.” Or, What’s the most thing in the universe, most popular thing in the universe? Most popular thing in the world? And Ollie G wanted him to say ice cream, but he said music.

That’s something that the CIA is well aware, as I’ve done many lectures on the CIA as well in the music industry, it’s something that NATO is well aware of in terms of their instrumentalization of Taylor Swift. Frankly, I think it’s something that Trump should be utilizing a lot more. He loves music. He’s playing it always on his iPad at Mar-a-Lago. It’s a big part of his rallies. He should be having Musicians for Trump.