Giorgia Meloni’s strategy and the opposition’s criticism of her efforts to control illegal immigration in Italy have become a major story in Europe. Recently, the Italian authorities blocked the NGO ship ‘Geo Barents’ from operating for 60 days for violating the Italian law after bringing 191 migrants to shore.

Italy fined and blocked the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) ship for docking at the port of Salerno without properly informing maritime security authorities about its rescue operations in the Mediterranean. The NGO denies these accusations, labeling them as “inhumane” and claiming that they merely fulfilled their legal obligation to save lives at sea.

MSF also reported conducting five rescue operations on August 23, receiving a sanction for not providing timely information about one of these rescues. The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni , has emphasized the need for a single rescue operation to regain control and set limits on immigration.

Meloni is acutely aware of the consequences of unchecked immigration and has been working on plans to address the situation. She recently approved a government plan to transfer migrants arriving by boat to centers managed by Italy in Albania, a measure criticized by the opposition.

The plan, approved by the Italian Senate, has raised concerns because Albania is not a member of the European Union and thus is not bound by EU regulations on the treatment and deportation of asylum seekers. The agreement specifies that women and children will not be transferred to Albania.

In 2023, more than 157,000 people arrived in Italy by sea, with the government struggling to control the influx. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, which campaigned on a strong anti-illegal immigration platform in 2022, has faced criticism for not doing enough to stop the boats. Meanwhile, those supporting the continuous and unregulated flow of immigrants have been accused of indirectly collaborating with human traffickers.

On the other side, countries like Hungary have been sanctioned for not complying with EU regulations, as they defend their sovereignty and borders against what they see as imposed policies.

Spain is not an example to control immigration either.

