Matt Gaetz Delivers Memorable Response After Obese Man in Dress Tries ‘Rushing’ the Stage During His Speech at the Texas Youth Summit (VIDEO)

Chaos erupted during the Texas Youth Summit in The Woodlands, Texas, on Saturday when a morbidly obese left-wing activist wearing a dress interrupted the event, but it was Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who stole the show with his response to the incident.

The activist, identified by The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo as Michael Picard, slowly ‘rushed’ his way onto the stage to make a beeline for Gaetz. Fortunately, security caught up to Picard and escorted him off the stage.

“This is a very strange individual,” Gaetz can be heard saying.

The crowd then erupts into applause as Picard is removed from the venue. Gaetz then makes a memorable quip that makes the crowd erupt in laughter.

“Was that Liz Cheney?” Gaetz asked.

It’s not clear why arguably the most notorious never-Trumper popped into Gaetz’s head at the moment, but no one can accuse him of being slow on his feet.

At the @texyouthsummit in Woodlands, Texas on Sept. 21, a heavy-set leftist activist named Michael Picard tried rushing the stage when @mattgaetz spoke. pic.twitter.com/fCHD5lTzBO — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) September 21, 2024

Gaetz was joined by a number of fellow lawmakers and conservative leaders for this year’s event.

The speakers included Donald Trump Jr., U.S. Reps. Cory Mills (R-FL), Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Wesley Hunt (R-SC), Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik and several more.

Founded in 2019 by Christian Collins, the Texas Youth Summit is a yearly event held for young conservatives in the Lone Star State. Collins set up the Texas Youth Summit because he rightfully fears our culture is poisoning the minds of American youth and fundamentally changing our way of life.

The organization’s mission statement reads as follows:

“The mission of the Texas Youth Summit is to identify, educate, and train students to promote principles of fiscal responsibility, free market, limited government, American Exceptionalism, and the Judeo-Christian principles this country was founded upon.”