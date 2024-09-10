Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Speaker Mike Johnson for “Fake Fight” Over SAVE Act, Warns GOP Could Lose House

In a fiery and unapologetic rebuke of House Speaker Mike Johnson, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took aim at what she called a “fake fight” orchestrated by GOP leadership in Washington.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has incorporated provisions from the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act into the House’s upcoming continuing resolution, a bill that must pass by September 30 to avoid a government shutdown. This move comes at the urging of former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters, Greene expressed her disgust with the process surrounding the continuing resolution and the Save Act, passed by the House earlier this year.

She accused Johnson of aligning himself with Democrats and using the budget negotiations to deceive the Republican base.

“I think the American people on both sides of the aisle are sick and tired of lying in Washington, D.C. Why set up a fake fight?” Greene said.

Greene specifically targeted the continuing resolution, which she claims continues to fund the Biden administration’s Green New Deal agenda and other left-wing policies.

“We passed the Save Act,” she said, referring to the legislation passed by the House in July.

“I think it was on July 10th. We passed it. The House has passed it. For everyone to stand in there and say that we have to vote for this, but in order to vote for it, you have to vote for a continuing resolution that continues the Biden administration’s budget, that pays for the Green New Deal, that pays for all these horrific things that people are sick of. It is absurd. It’s absurd. It’s going to frustrate people because the Republican base will know that they’re being lied to, and they’re tired of being lied to.”

Her message was clear: Republicans, under Speaker Johnson’s leadership, are walking into a trap that could alienate their own voters by pretending to put up a fight while caving to Democrat demands.

With midterm elections on the horizon, she cautioned that creating a “fake fight” could lead to dire consequences.

“The worst thing that Republicans in the House can do is create a fake fight that the base knows they’re lying about and frustrate our voters going in on November fifth,” Greene said. “That’s how you lose the House of Representatives.”

She also slammed Johnson for aligning with Democrats in previous negotiations, urging him to “just be honest” with the American people and President Trump about what his real intentions are.

Greene made it clear she wouldn’t participate in any charade that misleads her conservative base.

“Just be honest. If he’s already aligned himself with the Democrats back in May, did a two-part omnibus, just be honest and do what he’s going to do. But don’t have Conservatives like me, that actually care about reducing our spending, that actually care about making changes, that actually care about doing the right thing for the American people, don’t make people like me go out and pretend like we’re fighting for something, because I’m not going to have any part of it.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s message to Speaker Johnson and RINOs is clear: stop pretending to fight for conservative principles and start delivering.

WATCH: