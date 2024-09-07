Madrid Forum: A Call for Conservative Unity in the Fight for Freedom

The 3rd Regional Meeting of the Madrid Forum – Río de la Plata 2024 is being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on September 5th and 6th. This event provides a platform where conservative leaders from around the world gather to discuss global issues, particularly focused on the fight against socialism and the advance of communism in Ibero-America.

The Madrid Forum, organized by the Disenso Foundation and led by Santiago Abascal, president of Vox, aims to promote the defense of freedom, national sovereignty, and conservative values.

III ENCUENTRO REGIONAL DE FORO MADRID – RÍO DE LA PLATA 2024 – PANEL: ‘LA DERROTA POLÍTICA Y CULTURAL DE LA IZQUIERDA’ Iberoamérica está dando un giro hacia las políticas del sentido común. Cada día hay más conciencia sobre los efectos nefastos de la deriva woke y el… pic.twitter.com/lb85sqSz7i — Foro Madrid (@Foro_MAD) August 30, 2024

X translation, “Latin America is turning towards common sense policies. Every day there is more awareness about the harmful effects of the woke drift and the impoverishing and liberticidal socialism that it promotes.”

In this edition, Javier Milei, President of Argentina and one of the signatories of the Madrid Charter, leads the activities, underscoring his commitment to defending individual liberties and fighting against Kirchnerism, which many blame for the country’s economic and social crisis.

Among the main topics discussed at this meeting is the support for the Venezuelan people in their struggle against Nicolás Maduro’s regime, as well as the denunciation of “lawfare” or the political use of the judicial system by the left to persecute their opponents. Additionally, the event addressed the need to reclaim spaces for freedom and to combat the advance of progressive governments in the region.

This forum brought together more than 40 panelists from 15 countries, including prominent figures such as Argentina’s Minister of Defense, Luis Petri; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Diana Mondino; and the president of the Disenso Foundation, Santiago Abascal.

AGENDA DEL III ENCUENTRO REGIONAL DE FORO MADRID – RÍO DE LA PLATA 2024 -MÁS DE 40 PANELISTAS DE 15 PAÍSES- ➡️Los objetivos del encuentro son arropar al pueblo venezolano y denunciar la tibia respuesta de la comunidad internacional, así como recuperar los espacios de… pic.twitter.com/ikbjnm3X77 — Foro Madrid (@Foro_MAD) September 2, 2024

X translation, “The objectives of the meeting are to support the Venezuelan people and denounce the lukewarm response of the international community, as well as to recover the spaces of freedom seized by the criminal left and the non-left in the Western world.” “The President of the Argentine Republic, Javier Milei, will inaugurate the conference.” “Milei, who is a signatory of the Madrid Charter, will be the first sitting head of state to participate in a Foro Madrid Regional Meeting.”

Furthermore, representatives from conservative think tanks like The Heritage Foundation and the Acton Institute discussed topics such as national security, defense, and the importance of preserving Western values ​​in the face of progressive and socialist advances.

The event also focused on international alliances and the challenges faced by the West, particularly in terms of security, economic and political freedom, and preserving traditional values.

The presence of Milei, a libertarian leader who has been a key figure in Argentine politics, reinforced the vision that it is possible to govern from a liberal-conservative perspective without abandoning fundamental principles.

El presidente @JMilei inaugura el III Encuentro Regional de Foro Madrid: “Quiero dirigir un saludo a especial a mi gran amigo @Santi_ABASCAL, que es el autor intelectual e inspirador de este foro”.#ForoMadridRioDeLaPlata. pic.twitter.com/PFWub8V8Sa — Foro Madrid (@Foro_MAD) September 5, 2024

“Argentina will be free: Argentines will be free. Freedom will make us prosperous. The only thing that matters are the forces that come from heaven.”

The 3rd Regional Meeting of the Madrid Forum – Río de la Plata 2024 is much more than just a gathering of conservative leaders. These events represent the fight to preserve the values that have forged Western democracies: freedom, national sovereignty, and individual rights.

In a world increasingly polarized, where the advances of progressivism and socialism threaten to undermine the foundations of free societies, forums like this serve as a bastion for those who believe in a politics based on unshakable principles.

These types of meetings allow the voices of freedom to resonate louder, offering hope to millions who seek alternatives in the face of authoritarian regimes.

The Madrid Forum is not only a space for reflection but also a platform for action, where leaders commit to continuing the fight for the defense of their countries and the values that unite them.

