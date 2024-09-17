Macron’s Impeachment Being Considered in French National Assembly

Former Rothschild banker and Globalist poster boy, French President Emmanuel Macron will have to once again demonstrate his mastery of the art of political survival, as impeachment proceedings against him are in motion in the French National Assembly.

Macron called snap elections to preclude a victory by Marine Le Pen’s right-wing RN party, made an alliance with the hard left against them, and proceeded to betray the left – who has the most seats in parliament – and rejected their Prime Minister candidate in favor of one of his own, Michel Barnier, one that is much more conservative than his previous pick, Gabriel Attal.

The hard left parties naturally went ballistic and presented a motion for Macron’s impeachment. While it is very unlikely that he will end up removed from power, the effort did clear the first hurdle in the process.

Le Monde reported:

“The radical left La France Insoumise (LFI) party’s effort to remove Emmanuel Macron from office passed a first crucial step on Tuesday, September 17. The bureau of the Assemblée Nationale, the institution’s top decision-making body, validated the admissibility of the procedure initiated by LFI, with the support of the Greens, the Communists and even the Socialists.”

The left-wing coalition Nouveau Front Populaire (NFP) holds a majority on the bureau of the Assemblée.

“This new majority has emboldened LFI, which on August 17 threatened Macron with impeachment if he did not appoint Lucie Castets, the NFP candidate for prime minister. After Macron decided not to name Castets, LFI put their money where their mouth was and submitted their text. Gabriel Attal, former prime minister and president of Macron’s group of MPs in the Assemblée Nationale, said during the bureau’s meeting that ‘this motion and this debate [are] a declaration of war [on] [French] institutions’, and called its authors ‘agents of permanent destabilization’. [Assembly President Yael] Braun-Pivet criticized the left-wing majority on the Assemblée Nationale’s bureau for approving Macron’s impeachment proceedings, stating they ‘have chosen to misuse the rule of law’. She added, ‘Our rules are meant to be respected. The decision by some to exploit them for purely political purposes is causing serious damage to our institutions’, she wrote in a press release.”

The move, the first of its kind in the history of the Fifth Republic, is expected to have ‘no realistic chance of succeeding’.

Euractiv reported:

“The procedure was launched to denounce Macron’s ‘unprecedented authoritarian drift in the world of parliamentary regimes and in the system of representative democracy’, a petition, signed by over 300,000 people, states. Over the summer, the President of the Republic refused to allow NFP candidate Lucie Castets to form a government, despite NFP winning the most seats in July’s legislative elections. Veteran right-winger Michel Barnier was eventually appointed prime minister earlier this month.”

The impeachment effort now heads to be examined by the Assembly’s Law Committee, before being put to the vote in the wider parliament.

“To be adopted, the text must be approved by two-thirds of MPs – 385 out of 577. If the resolution passes the Assembly hurdle, it must then be sent to the Senate, where right-wing parties and their centrist allies have a majority.”

The reason why the motion has no chance of approval is that the president of the Rassemblement National (RN) in the National Assembly, Marine Le Pen, denounced the move as a ‘sinister comedy’ orchestrated by the left, accusing them of spreading ‘disorder and chaos’.

