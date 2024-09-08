Louisiana is Under a Cybersecurity Emergency — Must Protect the 2024 Elections

Guest post by Chris Alexander

In early August, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry renewed an Executive Order declaring a cybersecurity State of Emergency in the State due to “severe, intentional, cybersecurity breaches of public entities throughout the State of Louisiana” as well as the “imminent threat” of future attacks. (EO 24-131). jml-24-131-renewal-of-state-of-emergency-cybersecurity-incidents.pdf (louisiana.gov).

The State Department of Motor Vehicles, the Louisiana Special School District, at least 24 Clerk of Court systems, and the St. Landry Parish School Board are only some of the public agencies whose systems have been severely compromised by cybercriminals in the recent past.

Landry’s EO authorizes State agencies to suspend normal operating procedure if “strict compliance” with such would “in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency.” (EO 24-131).

Fourteen (14) Louisiana advocacy organizations recently sent correspondence to Landry requesting that the EO be revised to specifically designate an Election Emergency and to order that “the upcoming election be conducted with hand-marked paper ballots, counted by scanners or by hand at the precinct level.”

The 2024 elections – not only in Louisiana but nationally- are vulnerable to potentially catastrophic cyber-attacks. Cybersecurity experts have warned that this election faces an elevated risk of an unprecedented event.

Voting experts warn of ‘serious threats’ for 2024 from election equipment software breaches | PBS News. It is incumbent upon every state to have a workable contingency plan in place to operate without power and/or without access to a computerized voting system.

Anything less is a dereliction of public duty. It should come as a surprise to nobody at this point that electronic voting systems can be remotely hacked, votes can be altered, and data can be manipulated whether or not the systems are connected to the internet. The Myth of the Hacker-Proof Voting Machine – The New York Times (nytimes.com)

As recently as January, Alex J Halderman, the world’s foremost cybersecurity expert, was able to hack into a voting machine within minutes in a federal courtroom in Georgia, using nothing but an ink pen.

Computer expert hacks Dominion Voting Machine in front of judge, changes votes with Bic pen – WDBO

and complete audit capability. Other prominent experts like Andrew Appel, Richard Demillo, and Philip Stark say the same.

Add to this the very real threat of a cyber-attack that could disable the system entirely, and the importance of a secure, hand-marked paper ballot back up becomes even more apparent. And implementing such a system is not onerous.

Engaged, smart Louisiana citizens have been studying the State election system and those in other states and have already conducted many public hand – counting demonstrations.

WATCH:

The solution is straightforward and simple: use the applicable portion of the current absentee ballot system and print more ballots for in-person voting. There is ample time to do this.

The counting of ballots could be done with scanners Louisiana already has along with the already proven hand-counting process. This method is fast, efficient, secure, and immune from electronic manipulation.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has proactively issued Executive Order 35 (EO 35) requiring “100% paper ballots which provide a physical record of the voter’s intent.” EO 35 also requires the use of “counting machines, not voting machines…tested prior to every election…”

The counting machines will simply count paper ballots. Read EO 35 here.

President Trump, the Republican National Committee, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Elon Musk have all strongly advocated for the routine use of hand-marked paper ballots to ensure the accuracy of elections, and to guard against a debilitating cyberattack.

Louisiana and other States must follow this recommendation. There is every urgent and compelling reason to do so. Louisiana is currently the only State in the Country that has no paper back-up, and therefore, no audit capability.

Knowing that our vote is secure and accurately reflects our intent is fundamental. It must be fully safeguarded during this already declared cybersecurity emergency.

Recent history, the clear opinion of the experts, and the serious threats going forward demand no less. We are hopeful and confident that Governor Landry will rise to this moment and pay heed to the request of those who elected him. Time is of the essence.

J. Christopher Alexander Louisiana Citizen Advocacy Group www.lacag.org