Longtime Democrat Announces Support for Trump: “Do it For You, Your Children and Grandchildren”

A lifelong registered Democrat for over 45 years, named Dr. Nancy on social media platform X, has publicly declared her intention to vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

Dr. Nancy, who voted for the Democratic ticket without hesitation for decades, admitted that she felt increasingly uneasy with the party’s direction, particularly after the 2016 election.

A Bernie Sanders supporter at heart, she expressed frustration with the Democratic establishment for sidelining him and described feeling disgusted when Hillary Clinton referred to Trump supporters as “deplorables.”

After years of introspection and conversations with Trump supporters, Dr. Nancy began to reassess her political identity.

She highlighted how Trump supporters treated her with “politeness and civility,” which sharply contrasted with the dismissiveness and hostility she now encounters from fellow Democrats.

What ultimately pushed her over the edge was the treatment of RFK Jr., a figure she had wholeheartedly supported. Dr. Nancy condemned the Democratic National Committee’s “dirty tricks” against Kennedy’s campaign.

Feeling unwelcome in her own party, she found solace in the openness and kindness of Trump supporters.

Read her post below:

This post is really difficult for me to write. But here goes. I’m a boomer and was drawn to the Dem party because of the legacy of JFK and RFK. I believed we were the party of God, not corrupted by corporate interests, that truly wanted the best for mankind. My belief was so strong that I voted blindly straight Dem until 2016. Many times I felt my vote was for the lesser of two evils. I was a huge fan of Bernie and knew he got screwed out of the nomination. I used to listen to Air America with Dave Schulz and Rachel Maddow. I watched MSNBC “religiously” for years. I stopped 16 years ago because I realized I was living in a constant state of stress and anger, but still “identified” as Dem. Because of the advocacy work I’ve been doing for decades on educating people about vaccines, there was zero chance I’d vote for Clinton. When she called Trump followers “deplorables”, I found that disgusting and abhorrent. How can anyone that wants to be President of the US degrade half of the population? I thought the Dems were the “nice” Party. And while I lived in my bubble, I’ve always been someone that believed in kindness towards others regardless of political views. I started having conversations with Trump supporters that were in-depth to understand why they supported him. They were always polite and civil and I so appreciated getting their perspectives. My mind was open to learning and it allowed me to have discernment. I discovered that we had a lot in common. Trending: Watch What Happens When a Triggered Leftist Attempts to Assault a Larger Trump Fan In Florida (VIDEO) Even though I voted Independent ’16 and ’20, I fully got behind Kennedy because he’s the real deal, walking the talk to help our environment and children’s health for decades. Since I live in PA, I’m following his lead and voting for Trump. What I’ve discovered in the past two weeks since RFKJR made his announcement is this. My Dem friends have been absolutely evil towards me despite the dirty tricks the DNC has played on Kennedy. They aren’t willing to have an honest conversation and just want to hurl insults. On the other hand, my new MAGA MAHA friends have welcomed us Kennedy supporters with open arms. There’s no doubt that MAGA embraces the idea of a unity government, For the People and By the People. I believe in the core of my soul that if people could start engaging with their neighbors and have conversations, we could have a unified nation. There’s no doubt that we aren’t going to agree on everything. But let’s have respectful conversations. Do it for you, your children and grandchildren.

This post is really difficult for me to write. But here goes. I’m a boomer and was drawn to the Dem party because of the legacy of JFK and RFK. I believed we were the party of ☮️, not corrupted by corporate interests, that truly wanted the best for mankind. My belief was so… pic.twitter.com/G63ydnGLES — Dr Nancy (@truthlovingdr) September 4, 2024

Dr. Nancy wrote that she “will definitely be voting for Trump.”

I’m a registered Dem, for over 45 years now but have been voting Independent since 2016. I’m also in the process of moving to North Carolina. I will definitely be voting for Trump because it’s a swing state. — Dr Nancy (@truthlovingdr) September 5, 2024

Her post has not gone unnoticed; former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard responded with praise for Dr. Nancy’s courage, stating, “Thank you for your courage in standing up for truth, peace and freedom, and sharing your story. You are inspiring many others to do the same.”