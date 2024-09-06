Lifelong Democrat Alan Dershowitz Blasts Biden and Harris, Announces His Departure From the Democrat Party (VIDEO)

by

Lifelong Democrat and renowned Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz on Friday announced he has left the Democrat party.

Earlier this year Dershowitz said he may officially resign as a member of the Democrat party if they cut back aid to Israel.

On Friday, Dershowitz followed through and announced he is now a registered Independent.

Dershowitz blasted Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and said he is disgusted by what happened at the DNC Convention in Chicago last month.

“I am no longer a member of the Democrat party,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz said what really pushed him over is how the Democrats conducted their convention in Chicago.

Pro-Gaza protesters took over the streets outside of the DNC convention last month.

Joe Biden praised the pro-Gaza protestors and said they have a point.

“Those protestors out there in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides,” Biden said last month.

WATCH:

Dershowitz criticized Biden for praising the pro-Gaza protestors and said he’s had enough with the Democrat party.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 