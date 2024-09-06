Lifelong Democrat Alan Dershowitz Blasts Biden and Harris, Announces His Departure From the Democrat Party (VIDEO)

Lifelong Democrat and renowned Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz on Friday announced he has left the Democrat party.
Earlier this year Dershowitz said he may officially resign as a member of the Democrat party if they cut back aid to Israel.
I may officially resign as a member of the Democratic Party if they cut back on aid to Israel.#law #lawyer #news #trending #trump #biden #shorts #MiddleEastConflict #IsraelPalestineConflict #Israel pic.twitter.com/LWMdSno5LY
— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) April 14, 2024
On Friday, Dershowitz followed through and announced he is now a registered Independent.
Dershowitz blasted Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and said he is disgusted by what happened at the DNC Convention in Chicago last month.
“I am no longer a member of the Democrat party,” Dershowitz said.
Dershowitz said what really pushed him over is how the Democrats conducted their convention in Chicago.
Pro-Gaza protesters took over the streets outside of the DNC convention last month.
The first pre-DNC protest in Chicago is starting: pic.twitter.com/WdbVfKEnSt
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 18, 2024
Joe Biden praised the pro-Gaza protestors and said they have a point.
“Those protestors out there in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides,” Biden said last month.
WATCH:
Biden goes off-script at the DNC:
“Those protestors out there in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.”
This is a major mischaracterization of the protestors. These are people who don’t care about the hostages, who support… pic.twitter.com/S4oqW3yeMl
— Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) August 20, 2024
Dershowitz criticized Biden for praising the pro-Gaza protestors and said he’s had enough with the Democrat party.
WATCH:
JUST IN: Lifelong Democrat Alan Dershowitz announces his departure from the Democrat Party. pic.twitter.com/uJxH2wfW0D
— Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) September 6, 2024