Liberal News Outlet Pushes Poll About Black Voter Support for Kamala Harris That’s Actually a Disaster for Her

The liberal outlet ‘The Hill’ is pushing a new NAACP poll focused on black voters and Kamala Harris as if it’s great news for her. It isn’t.

In a tweet, they say that black voters are even more excited to vote for Harris than they were in 2008 when Obama was on the ballot.

This is just absurd, and that is obvious the minute you start reading their report.

Here’s their tweet:

Black voters, buoyed by Kamala Harris, more excited to vote in 2024 than in 2008: Poll https://t.co/3COY4X60Hl — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2024

Sounds like great news for Kamala Harris, doesn’t it?

From the actual report:

A majority of Black voters are just as excited or more this year as in 2008, when then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) became the first Black president, according to new polling. A survey from the NAACP, in partnership with HIT Strategies and Hart Research, found that 78 percent of Black voters feel the same sense of excitement as when Obama first ran, with 56 percent being more excited now than in 2008… Fifty-one percent of Black voters said they would cast their ballots for Harris if the election were held today. Only 27 percent said the same of former President Trump. But gender and generational disparities persist among Black voters. While 79 percent of women over the age of 50 said they would vote for Harris, 66 percent of men over 50 said the same. Only 56 percent of voters aged 18-49 said the same.

Twitter/X users broke it down:

So I read this poll and it’s actually a disaster for Kamala Harris. Obama won over 95% of the black vote. The NAACP has Kamala winning 63% of the black vote, including only 49% of black men under 50. https://t.co/KO145tLeWs pic.twitter.com/W20a6gX2zj — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 15, 2024

Does the @thehill know a Democratic candidate winning 63% of the black vote is a 5-alarm fire?? This would be a historically poor performance. https://t.co/djuZECkX7k — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) September 15, 2024

The media is desperate to turn Kamala Harris into another Obama but it just isn’t happening. It’s a different country than it was in 2008 and Harris can’t even do interviews with friendly media figures who support her.