Legendary MLB Star Pete Rose Dies at 83

Legendary MLB star Pete Rose has died at the age of 83.

Rose, who is the MLB’s all-time hit leader, died on Monday afternoon, according to his agent.

Rose, banned from Major League Baseball in 1989 for betting on baseball, played 24 seasons in the major leagues, spent 19 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, and had stints with the Phillies and Expos.

During his career, Rose racked up 4,256 hits but has been rejected by the MLB Hall of Fame committee due to his lifetime ban from the MLB.

Rose’s agent, Ryan Fiterman, shared, “The family is asking for privacy at this time.”

Per The New York Post:

Pete Rose, the MLB legend and all-time hits leader whose historic career was followed by a lifetime ban over a gambling controversy, has died, according to TMZ Sports. He was 83 years old. Ryan Fiterman, Rose’s agent, told the outlet that “the family is asking for privacy at this time.” Rose spent 19 of his 24 MLB seasons with the Reds — across two different stints — while adding five others with the Phillies and one with the Expos. He collected 4,256 hits across those years, but in 1989, he was banned from baseball for life following an investigation into bets he made on the Cincinnati games while serving as their manager.