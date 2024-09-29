Leftist Wingnut Fran Lebowitz Tells Bill Maher She Wants Joe Biden to ‘Dissolve’ the U.S. Supreme Court (VIDEO)

Fran Lebowitz appeared on the Bill Maher show this weekend and said that she wants Joe Biden to dissolve the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lebowitz has been a fixture of the hipster culture in New York City for decades. She has written books, commented on politics and even acted in TV shows. She played an arraignment judge on Law & Order for many years.

What she says about the country’s highest court in this segment is so insulting to the court, our country and our history. It’s amazing that she said it out loud.

Author and crazy person Fran Lebowitz joined HBO’s Bill Maher on Friday’s episode of Real Time and suggested that President Joe Biden “dissolve the Supreme Court” because it is “Trump’s harem.” Questions of sarcasm versus sincerity aside, Lebowitz made the suggestion by relying on a false interpretation of the Court’s immunity ruling that claimed the president is now the king and can do whatever he wants… It’s an insult to Motown to call it the Supreme Court. It’s not even a court; it’s only a court in the sense that the court of Louis XVI was a court, you know. Basically it’s a harem, okay? It’s a harem, it’s Trump’s harem. So, I always feel sorry for the three real judges on the Court. You know, I know a lot of people have jobs, not me, not you, and you have to go to work every day, and there are people you don’t like at work, but can you imagine going to work every day—Alito, you have to go work with Alito, with Kavanaugh?… What Biden should do, not that you asked, but when they passed that law, the Supreme Court passed that ruling, you know, where they said you’re not the president, you’re the king, which is what that ruling is, you can do whatever you want, you can never be held responsible, I thought Joe Biden is still president, no one seems to notice, but Biden should dissolve the Supreme Court.

UNHINGED: Fran Lebowitz to Bill Maher: “Biden should dissolve the Supreme Court.” pic.twitter.com/z6oe0VURIo — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 28, 2024

This may sound completely crazy but this is what many people on the left actually believe. Because SCOTUS now has a conservative majority, they see it as an illegitimate institution.