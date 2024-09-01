Leftist Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Who Dismissed Armed Venezuelan Gangs in Aurora as “Imaginary,” Now Claims to Take the Threat “Seriously”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who initially dismissed the concerns of Aurora residents regarding the takeover of local apartment complexes by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua as “imaginary,” has now backtracked, claiming to take the situation “very seriously.”

Aurora has been grappling with the presence of the notorious Venezuelan gang, which has reportedly taken control of several apartment complexes in the city.

Despite overwhelming evidence, including video footage, police reports, and testimonies from residents, Governor Polis’s administration initially downplayed the severity of the situation.

Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky has been at the forefront of exposing the gang’s activities, repeatedly warning about the escalating violence and criminal behavior.

“We are not buying this,” Jurinsky stated, pointing out that the closure of Fitzsimon’s apartment complex, which displaced hundreds of families, was not merely due to code violations as claimed by city officials but rather the result of a gang takeover.

A recent video from Fox 31 Denver reporter Vicente Arenas revealed chilling footage of an armed group at another Aurora apartment complex, further validating the claims.

Jurinsky wrote, “And I repeat… A GANG HAS TAKEN OVER several apartment complexes in Aurora!”

Jurinsky’s warnings were met with a dismissive response from Polis’s press office, with spokesperson Shelby Wieman stating that the supposed gang invasion was “largely a feature of Danielle Jurinsky’s imagination.”

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has been vocal about the crisis, stating that several buildings have fallen into the hands of these Venezuelan gangs, which he believes are linked to taxpayer-funded migrant housing.

Coffman emphasized that these gangs have used intimidation tactics to push out property management and collect rents, a disturbing trend that Polis seems unwilling to confront.

In a recent interview with CNN, Governor Polis appeared to reverse his earlier stance, claiming that his administration has been taking the threat “very seriously.”

“Oh, we’ve taken it very seriously. Weeks ago, I convened the city of Aurora with the state and federal government,” Polis said.

“Look, it is completely illegal in Colorado to take over and occupy a building, and the Aurora Police Department is on the front lines. If they need our help, I’ve told the mayor and the police department that the state is ready to assist if it’s above and beyond their capabilities to handle.”

“If the people alleging this have more evidence, please bring it forward and give it to the Aurora Police Department. The state of Colorado takes these kinds of threats very seriously.”

WATCH: