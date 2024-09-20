LAWLESS KINGDOM: Nigel Farage Fears UK’s Knife Violence, Does Not Receive His Clacton Constituents Personally – All Meetings Conducted Remotely via Zoom

Violence in the UK has reached such a high point, that conservative champion Nigel Farage, the ‘father of Brexit’, has had to resort to virtual meetings with his constituency in order to better protect himself.

Farage has revealed that he is temporarily not holding in-person meetings out of fear for his safety.

Telegraph reported:

“In a series of interviews ahead of Reform UK’s annual conference in Birmingham, which starts on Friday, the MP said that he was yet to host any ‘old-style’ meetings in his Clacton seat amid concerns people could ‘flow through the door with their knives in their pockets’.” This comes as Reform is expected to denounce ‘net zero’ policies as an ‘extremist cult’, with Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, as its ‘zealot in chief’.

Farage has claimed to have been advised by the Speaker’s Office not to hold the meetings in person, but apparently, this is being denied by parliamentary sources.

Farage is facing questions by the mainstream press that hates conservatives over whether he is fulfilling his duties as an MP because he has spent time in the US supporting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

“During a phone-in on LBC on Thursday, he was asked whether he had an office in his constituency and how many [meetings] he had held there since he was elected more than two months ago. ‘Do I have an office in Clacton? Yes. Am I allowing the public to flow through the door with their knives in their pockets? No, no I’m not’, he replied.”

Farage clarified that, while he was not hosting meetings in person yet, he would do so when Parliament allows him.

For now, he said, people could speak to him in virtual meetings via Zoom.

“On whether he had been advised for his own security not to host the meetings, he replied: ‘I would have thought that would make sense, wouldn’t you?’ He said that the guidance had been given by the Speaker’s Office, adding: ‘Beneath the Speaker’s Office, there is a security team who give advice and say you should do some things and not do others’.”

The press has ‘sources’ saying ‘off the record’ that neither the Speaker’s Office nor Parliament’s security team would have advised Farage to stop personal meetings because this ‘would interfere with their democratic duties’.

“It comes as Reform gathers for its two-day annual conference in central Birmingham, where members will celebrate finally getting a foothold in Parliament with five MPs and nearly four million votes. The party is hoping to overtake the Tories at the next election to become the official opposition, with Mr Farage having said he plans to challenge to be prime minister in 2029.”

Another major theme of the Reform conference will be constitutional reform.

Farage has announced that he is ‘relinquishing’ his shares in a bid to democratize the party.

“He declared in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter: ‘I’ve now made a decision. I no longer need to control this party. I’m going to let go. We will change the structure of the party from one limited by shares to a company limited by guarantee, and that means it’s the members of Reform that will own this party’.

‘I am relinquishing control of the company, and indeed of the overall control of the party, it’s now going to be the members, and that, I think, is the right thing, and it’s the right thing because this conference marks the coming of age of Reform UK, and that’s something that I’m very, very excited about’.”

