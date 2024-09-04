LAUGHABLE: Morning Joe Suggests Kamala Winning Because She’s More Likeable – Accuses Trump of Flip-Flopping (VIDEO)

The delusions of Joe Scarborough and Mika of Morning Joe are continuing apace over at MSNBC.

This morning, Joe suggested that more people like Kamala Harris and that this explains why she is ‘winning’ the race. Joe also accused Trump of flip-flopping on certain issues, when it is actually Kamala Harris who has basically tried to reverse herself on key issues like the border and the economy.

Kamala has flip-flopped on electric vehicles. She has flipped on fracking. Even on the border wall. Kamala will basically say whatever she thinks people want to hear at any particular moment.

Joe and Mika suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. When they talk like this, it almost sounds like they are trying to convince themselves of these things and not other people.

From Collin Rugg on Twitter/X:

Joe Scarborough says Kamala Harris will likely win because of how favorable she is with Americans, says Trump is the one who keeps flip-flopping. Joe Scarborough may be the dumbest man on television. “They’re so disconnected from the truth. Trump moving all over the place on issues from abortion to immigration now saying we need more immigrants in the United States.” “Their goal is to make people hate Kamala Harris. And that’s where we are and if they can’t get Americans to hate Kamala Harris, then they understand she will win.”

Here’s the video:

If Trump wins in November, will Joe and Mika resign or just go on doing Trump-hate programming every day? What else could they possibly do?