If one is following the war in Ukraine just by browsing some of the more optimistic headlines from the Mockingbird Media, they may not realize just how dire the situation for the defenders has become in almost all areas of the frontline, particularly in the vital Donetsk oblast.

Sure enough, Kiev has managed some good PR stunts, both by making an incursion into Russian territory in the Kursk region and by blowing up a large munitions deposit that wielded spectacular images.

But of course, the Kursk adventure is strategically meaningless, and Russia blows up dozens of munitions deposits every month – and produces much more military supplies than Ukraine, the US, and the EU together.

And while Kiev is busy chasing PR victories, the Russian Federation troops have been relentlessly advancing all over the 700-mile-long frontline.

By now, the outmanned, outgunned, and outmaneuvered defenders are heading for catastrophe, as the low morale and rampant desertions, plus low-quality conscripts by force are no match for the prowess of the Moscow attackers.

This week, Russian forces have finally entered the heavily fortified town of Ugledar (Vuhledar in Ukrainian).

Situated in the southeastern part of the Donetsk region, the ‘fortress’ is now threatened with encirclement.

Euronews reported:

“Russian forces have reached the outskirts of [Ugledar] in the Donetsk region and might now be threatening the town from three sides amid what appears to be an intensified offensive push.

After repeated assaults for two and a half years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian forces have now made gains and will probably continue to pressure on this heavily defended part of the line over the next week, the UK Defense Ministry said.”

It is only fair to say that Ukrainians are putting up a gallant defense: in Chasov Yar, Volchansk, Pokrovsk, Toresk etc.

But Russians play the ‘death of a thousand cuts’ game; they nibble at a myriad of points, so that Ukrainian reserves are exhausted by running to and fro.

Over the past few days, Russian troops have appeared to have significantly stepped up the assault on the Ugledar direction.

Information from both sides now suggest that the stronghold is near encirclement, and in fact some defenders have started to ‘silently’ retreat.

Geolocated footage show Russian forces breaking into eastern [Ugledar] and advancing there.

“They are also pushing on [Ugledar]’s northeastern flank via Vodyane and southwestern flank via Prechystivka, likely in an effort to encircle the Ukrainian grouping in [Ugledar] and force it to withdraw.”

Crowd-sourced (and pro Ukraine) monitoring website DeepState said Russian forces were ‘simply razing it to the ground’ with artillery and guided bombs.

“Located 50 kilometers south of Pokrovsk, [Ugledar], the strategic roadway junction and logistics hub, is often called a fortress. It has been holding on for two and a half years since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

There are concerns over the possible consequences of the loss of Vulhedar, specifically on how it could pose a threat to the southern flank of Pokrovsk — a priority target for the Russian army in the Donetsk region.”

As it always happens before Russia takes a town or city, Globalists are beginning to downplay the importance of the locality – we saw that in Mariupol, Bakhmut and others – they immediately proclaim it to be a ‘meaningless pile of rubble’.

Now, the US think tank ISW argues that Russia’s potential seizure of [Ugledar] is ‘unlikely to fundamentally alter the course of offensive operations in this area’, saying that [Ugledar] ‘is not a particularly crucial logistics node’.

Yeah, right…

