GOOD RIDDANCE: Ex-NYC COVID Czar Who Hosted Secret Drug-Fueled Orgies During Lockdowns and Admitted to “Forcing” Vaccinations by Making Lives Miserable is Fired from Current Job

Dr. Jay Varma, New York City’s former COVID czar and one of the key architects behind the city’s draconian lockdown measures, has been fired from his position at a prominent pharmaceutical company.

This dramatic fall from grace follows his own admissions of hosting illicit, drug-fueled orgies during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns and his aggressive tactics to enforce vaccination.

Varma, who served as the senior public health advisor under then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, was caught on video bragging about hosting secret drug-fueled sex parties and attending underground raves—while simultaneously imposing strict mandates on New Yorkers during the height of the pandemic.

The ex-COVID czar admitted to ignoring his own lockdown rules, confessing he had to be “sneaky” about his reckless behavior.

“I was running the entire COVID response for the city. We rented a hotel—we all took like, you know, Molly/Ecstacy. 8 to 10 of us were in a room. Like just being naked with friends…” Varma shamelessly said in the undercover video.

“We went to some like, underground dance party… underneath a bank on Wall Street… We were all rolling…”

“This was not Covid-friendly.”

“I did all this deviant, sexual stuff while I was you know, like on TV and stuff…”

“The only way I could do this job for the city was if I had some way to blow off steam every now and then.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Former NYC Covid Czar Held Secret Drug-Fueled Sex Parties During Global Pandemic; Says New Yorkers Would Have Been “Pissed” If They Found Out Because He Was Running Entire Covid Response For City Dr. Jay Varma, Former Senior Advisor for Public Health, NYC Mayor’s… pic.twitter.com/YrgniDUdFc — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 19, 2024

To make matters worse, Varma was also caught admitting how he “forced” the COVID-19 vaccine on the public, boasting about making life miserable for the unvaccinated.

“We make it really uncomfortable to be unvaccinated,” Varma was heard saying in another undercover video. “You can’t get a job, you can’t go to a restaurant, your kids can’t go to school. It’s like, ‘f*** it, I’m just going to get vaccinated.’ You force people by making it really uncomfortable.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Former @NYCMayorsOffice Covid Czar Dr. Jay Varma Admits He ‘Forced’ Vaccinations on Public by Making Their Lives “Uncomfortable” “I’m gonna make it really fu*king hard to be unvaccinated.” “I actually was the one who convinced the Mayor to make it a mandate[vaccine].”… https://t.co/ttZ77QdU2k pic.twitter.com/ftFDB0poxp — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 19, 2024

Despite the blatant hypocrisy of partying while dictating lockdowns, Varma tried to dismiss the video footage as being “spliced” and “taken out of context” by what he described as an “extremist right-wing organization.”

“In those private conversations that were secretly recorded, spliced, diced, and taken out of context, I referred to events that transpired four years ago. I served in City Hall between April 2020 – May 2021,” Varma said per CBS News.

“During that time, I participated in two private gatherings. I take responsibility for not using the best judgment at the time,” Varma said in a statement.

“Facing the greatest public health crisis in a century, our top priority was to save lives, and every decision made was based on the best available science to keep New Yorkers safe. I stand by my efforts to get New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19, and I reject dangerous extremist efforts to undermine the public’s confidence in the need for and effectiveness of vaccines.”

But for SIGA Technologies, the pharmaceutical firm where Varma had been working, his public disgrace was too much.

On Monday, the company fired him, citing a swift end to his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. The termination took effect immediately, according to the New York Post.

“On September 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of SIGA Technologies terminated Dr. Jay Varma, effective immediately, other than for cause, from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of the Company,” the firm stated in an official filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

His termination also extended to his role on the company’s Board of Directors.