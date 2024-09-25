GOOD RIDDANCE: Ex-NYC COVID Czar Who Hosted Secret Drug-Fueled Orgies During Lockdowns and Admitted to “Forcing” Vaccinations by Making Lives Miserable is Fired from Current Job

by
Screenshot: Louder with Crowder

Dr. Jay Varma, New York City’s former COVID czar and one of the key architects behind the city’s draconian lockdown measures, has been fired from his position at a prominent pharmaceutical company.

This dramatic fall from grace follows his own admissions of hosting illicit, drug-fueled orgies during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns and his aggressive tactics to enforce vaccination.

Varma, who served as the senior public health advisor under then-Mayor Bill de Blasio, was caught on video bragging about hosting secret drug-fueled sex parties and attending underground raves—while simultaneously imposing strict mandates on New Yorkers during the height of the pandemic.

The ex-COVID czar admitted to ignoring his own lockdown rules, confessing he had to be “sneaky” about his reckless behavior.

“I was running the entire COVID response for the city. We rented a hotel—we all took like, you know, Molly/Ecstacy. 8 to 10 of us were in a room. Like just being naked with friends…” Varma shamelessly said in the undercover video.

“We went to some like, underground dance party… underneath a bank on Wall Street… We were all rolling…”

“This was not Covid-friendly.”

“I did all this deviant, sexual stuff while I was you know, like on TV and stuff…”

“The only way I could do this job for the city was if I had some way to blow off steam every now and then.”

WATCH:

To make matters worse, Varma was also caught admitting how he “forced” the COVID-19 vaccine on the public, boasting about making life miserable for the unvaccinated.

“We make it really uncomfortable to be unvaccinated,” Varma was heard saying in another undercover video. “You can’t get a job, you can’t go to a restaurant, your kids can’t go to school. It’s like, ‘f*** it, I’m just going to get vaccinated.’ You force people by making it really uncomfortable.”

WATCH:

Despite the blatant hypocrisy of partying while dictating lockdowns, Varma tried to dismiss the video footage as being “spliced” and “taken out of context” by what he described as an “extremist right-wing organization.”

“In those private conversations that were secretly recorded, spliced, diced, and taken out of context, I referred to events that transpired four years ago. I served in City Hall between April 2020 – May 2021,” Varma said per CBS News.

“During that time, I participated in two private gatherings. I take responsibility for not using the best judgment at the time,” Varma said in a statement.

“Facing the greatest public health crisis in a century, our top priority was to save lives, and every decision made was based on the best available science to keep New Yorkers safe. I stand by my efforts to get New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19, and I reject dangerous extremist efforts to undermine the public’s confidence in the need for and effectiveness of vaccines.”

But for SIGA Technologies, the pharmaceutical firm where Varma had been working, his public disgrace was too much.

On Monday, the company fired him, citing a swift end to his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. The termination took effect immediately, according to the New York Post.

“On September 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of SIGA Technologies terminated Dr. Jay Varma, effective immediately, other than for cause, from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of the Company,” the firm stated in an official filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

His termination also extended to his role on the company’s Board of Directors.

Trending: Former New York Judge Kills Himself As FBI Arrive to Arrest Him

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 