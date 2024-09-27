Kamala’s Husband Doug Emhoff Says Trump ‘Definitely’ Anti-Semitic, Claims He Will Target Jewish Americans (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff has suggested that Donald Trump is an anti-semite and that is deliberately putting a target on the back of Jewish Americans.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Emhoff said that although Donald Trump has said he will fight antisemitism if elected in November, he is in fact an antisemite himself and will do the exact opposite.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

EMHOFF: What really bothered me a week or so ago was when Trump got up at an event purporting to fight anti-Semitism and he said vile anti-Semitic things, long tropes that are just terrible. We have to speak out every single time when something like that happens. So I’m going to continue not to be afraid, not to be intimidated. Not to live in fear, but to live openly and proudly as a Jewish person. PSAKI: When you hear him say things like that, and he said that if he doesn’t win it will be essentially the fault of Jewish Americans, an old tropes. I know you put a statement out on X at the time. Do you worry he is putting a target on the backs of Jewish Americans? EMHOFF: He is. Take him at his word. He lies about a lot of things but you have two take him at his word on things like this. This is a disgusting trope, the so-called dual loyalties. It is an outrage. And it is not just Jewish people who should be outraged.” PSAKI: Do you think he’s anti- semitic when he says things like that? You look at him and see the repetition of this type of words and language as anti-Semitic? EMHOFF: Of course it is and I said that publicly, definitely.

Watch the clip below:

.@jrpsaki asks @DouglasEmhoff about Trump’s recent comments saying Jewish voters would bear “a lot” of blame if he loses: Jen: “Do you worry that he’s putting a target on the backs of Jewish Americans?” Emhoff: “He is.” pic.twitter.com/j3wA6hDcBN — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 27, 2024

While a majority of Jewish Americans continue to vote Democratic, that figure is falling as they realize that the party is now heavily influenced by pro-Palestinian voices and those who support Hamas.

Trump, meanwhile, remains very popular among Israelis over his decision to relocate the U.S. Embassy for Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and also his generally steadfast support for Israel’s war effort.

President Trump was the greatest friend to Israel in modern history. Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, granted Israel the Golan Heights, and engineered the most significant peace agreements in Israel's history - the Abraham Accords.