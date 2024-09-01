Kamala’s Border Chaos: San Diego Sector Out of Control – Illegals Arriving from Jordan, China, and India

Joe Biden and Kamala’s America.

The San Diego sector of the southern border has seen many illegals coming into the United States, especially since Texas has taken action under Operation Lone Star, to secure their portion.

In one day alone this past Friday, the San Diego sector had 27 illegal aliens from Jordan, and 23 illegals from China, which were encountered by the Border Patrol. In addition, the day before that the Border Patrol encountered 94 illegals from India and 35 illegals from China. These statistics show that the Biden/Harris regime is still welcoming them from around the world.

San Diego sector continues to see illegal immigrants from around the globe crossing there. Per CBP source, yesterday, San Diego sector Border Patrol encountered 27 Jordanians and 23 Chinese after they crossed illegally. 94 Indians & 35 Chinese encountered there on Thursday. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 31, 2024

The incentive in California is even greater considering the extremely leftist policies that are more friendly to illegals than to their own citizens. This past week, California State Senators voted to give illegal aliens home loans valued at $150,000 with no interest.

President Trump has been consistent with border security with his commitment to deport illegals and expand the wall.

Looking at Kamala’s radical border policies quickly reveal that she wants open borders and amnesty for millions of illegals. Hold on though, it’s election year so now the Vice President is talking like she wants to protect the border. Flip-Flop Kamala will say anything to help her campaign.

This is the real Kamala Harris.

Watch:

In 2019, Kamala Harris claimed President Trump "has created a fiction about a crisis at the border" and called the border wall a "vanity project." She has NEVER walked these statements back — not once. This is who she is. pic.twitter.com/XVD0YtSLyU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2024

After all, Kamala is the “Border Czar.” The press has tried to erase that claim. Let’s take a look at that inconsistency. After Biden was forced out of the Presidential race, they quickly changed their tune.

Watch: