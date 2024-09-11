Kamala Harris Repeats Debunked ‘Very Fine People’ LIE in Debate, Doesn’t Get Fact Checked by ABC Moderators (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris took a page out of the Joe Biden debate playbook tonight and brought up the ‘very fine people on both sides’ lie that Biden has repeated in almost every debate and speech over the last few years.

Trump supporters have known the truth about this for years, but even the left wing fact check site ‘Snopes’ has debunked this.

After Harris brought this up, the ABC News moderators let it go without a fact check.

Watch:

People watching called out the lie:

ABC News should issue an apology over this, but of course they won’t.

