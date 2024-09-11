Kamala Harris Repeats Debunked ‘Very Fine People’ LIE in Debate, Doesn’t Get Fact Checked by ABC Moderators (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris took a page out of the Joe Biden debate playbook tonight and brought up the ‘very fine people on both sides’ lie that Biden has repeated in almost every debate and speech over the last few years.

Trump supporters have known the truth about this for years, but even the left wing fact check site ‘Snopes’ has debunked this.

After Harris brought this up, the ABC News moderators let it go without a fact check.

Watch:

Kamala Harris repeats the WIDELY DEBUNKED "very fine people" Charlottesville hoax pic.twitter.com/oMOAysJwBe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

People watching called out the lie:

Kamala just lied about the “fine people on both sides” And ABC does nothing — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 11, 2024

Fine people hoax! Disgusting. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 11, 2024

Of course ABC doesn’t fact check Harris’s accusation that Trump said “fine people on both sides” about Charlottesville. Trump’s statement was about whether statues should be taken down. ABC is awful. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2024

Kamala Harris is lying about what Trump said at Charlottesville. She repeated the lie about how he said there were "fine people on both sides," cutting off and removing any sort of context to the statement he made. Even Snopes, a far-left publication, agrees with Trump. pic.twitter.com/j9Lhw2uvWw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 11, 2024

ABC News should issue an apology over this, but of course they won’t.