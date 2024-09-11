Kamala Harris Lies About Guns, Fracking, Private Insurance, etc. and ABC Hacks Let Her Get Away with It

by

It was obvious after the first 15 minutes of the presidential debate tonight that it was President Trump versus Kamala and two ABC hack reporters.

The ABC moderators repeatedly “fact-checked” and “fake fact-checked” President Trump during the debate. This should not surprise ANY Trump supporters or conservatives. The mainstream media becomes more slanted and dishonest as the years go on.

The ABC moderators refused to fact-check Kamala Harris on a number of her lies.

Kamala said she would never take your guns. A lie.

Kamala said she supports private insurance. A lie.

ABC said Democrats never proposed killing babies who survive abortions. This also took place in Minnesota.

So did former Governor Ralph Northam.

Kamala said she does not want to end fracking. A lie.

Kamala said she supports a secure border policy. A lie.

