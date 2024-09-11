Kamala Harris Lies About Guns, Fracking, Private Insurance, etc. and ABC Hacks Let Her Get Away with It

It was obvious after the first 15 minutes of the presidential debate tonight that it was President Trump versus Kamala and two ABC hack reporters.

The ABC moderators repeatedly “fact-checked” and “fake fact-checked” President Trump during the debate. This should not surprise ANY Trump supporters or conservatives. The mainstream media becomes more slanted and dishonest as the years go on.

The ABC moderators refused to fact-check Kamala Harris on a number of her lies.

Kamala said she would never take your guns. A lie.

Here's a clip of Kamala saying she would confiscate your guns pic.twitter.com/dNXwKlAO5b — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

More…

Kamala will confiscate all of your guns: Student: “Do you believe in the mandatory buyback of ‘assault weapons?’ And whether or not you do, how does that idea not go against fundamentally the Second Amendment?” Kamala: “Great question, I do believe we need to do buybacks.” pic.twitter.com/VKBdkoyNqa — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 11, 2024

Kamala said she supports private insurance. A lie.

Don't believe her lies. Kamala Harris supports abolishing private health insurance. #ABCDebate CNN: Harris backs ‘Medicare-for-all’ and eliminating private insurance as we know ithttps://t.co/wJGTd74XSp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 11, 2024

ABC said Democrats never proposed killing babies who survive abortions. This also took place in Minnesota.

The ABC moderator decided to inject herself into the debate. HERE is a fact check on babies left to die after surviving abortion in Tim Walz's Minnesota:https://t.co/mpFMhmH11H pic.twitter.com/dQdt15vT1E — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 11, 2024

So did former Governor Ralph Northam.

FORMER VA GOV. RALPH NORTHAM: "The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable… Then a discussion would ensue between the physician and the mother." pic.twitter.com/DXB1SsOmEh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

Kamala said she does not want to end fracking. A lie.

Kamala Harris, along with Bob Casey, repeatedly vowed to ban fracking and "transition" Pennsylvania energy workers. Her denial just now is insulting and not believable to PA energy workers. Roll the tape: pic.twitter.com/48uthjsRmr — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) September 11, 2024

Kamala said she supports a secure border policy. A lie.