JUSTICE: Climate Change Activists Who Threw Soup on Van Gogh Painting Actually Sentenced to Prison Time

Two years ago, these two unhinged climate change activists from ‘Just Stop Oil’ threw soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ at London’s National Gallery.

Gateway Pundit reported at the time:

Two disturbed women of the activist group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup over a painting by Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers on Friday that was on display at London’s National Gallery. Phoebe Plummer, 21, from London, and Anna Holland, 20, from Newcastle dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup all over an $80.99 million painting, which is protected by glass. This whole incident was captured on film by Damien Gayle, a correspondent for the Guardian. Many people couldn’t believe what they had witnessed.

Activists with @JustStop_Oil have thrown tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the national Gallery and glued themselves to the wall. pic.twitter.com/M8YP1LPTOU — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 14, 2022

Now they have been sentenced to some time in prison. The sentence isn’t much, but it’s better than nothing.

These people are never going to stop doing this until there are consequences for their actions.

BREAKING: 3 YEARS 8 MONTHS COMBINED IN PRISON FOR THROWING SOUP ⛓️ Phoebe and Anna have just been sentenced to 2 years and 20 months in prison respectively after throwing soup over the glass frame of Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'. Phoebe received a further 3 months for… pic.twitter.com/JBjCgObiic — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) September 27, 2024

Outkick reports:

Justice Is Served As Climate Wackjobs Are Sentenced To Years In Prison After Ruining Van Gogh Painting Two climate protesters that felt the need to take out cans of soup and desecrate Vincent van Gogh’s iconic Sunflowers painting were handed swift justice on Friday as they will now call the inside of a prison cell their home for at least the next year and a half. Just Stop Oil’s Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland caused more than $10,000 in damages to the painting at London’s National Gallery in October, 2022 when they brilliant felt the need to take out soup and begin throwing it all over the painting (that was covered in glass) as well as the frame (which is where the majority of damage was done)… However, on Friday a London judge sentenced Plummer to TWO years in prison while Holland will serve 20 months. “You two simply had no right to do what you did to Sunflowers, and your arrogance in thinking otherwise deserves the strongest condemnation,” Judge Christopher Hehir told them. “The pair of you came within the thickness of a pane of glass of irreparably damaging or even destroying this priceless treasure, and that must be reflected in the sentences I pass.”

They’re lucky their sentences are so short.