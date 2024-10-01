JUST IN: Whistleblower Reveals Information on Tim Walz’s Ties to the CCP

A whistleblower revealed information on Tim Walz’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed DHS Chief Alejandro Mayorkas for information on a long-standing connection between the CCP and Tim Walz.

“According to recently received whistleblower disclosures, we’ve learned of a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees and additional intelligence reports that contain information regarding a longstanding connection between the CCP and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz,” the Oversight Committee announced on Monday.

“Specifically, through whistleblower disclosures, we’ve learned of a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees—titled “NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync”—that contains information about Governor Walz that is relevant to our investigation. We’ve also learned that further relevant information regarding Governor Walz has been memorialized in both classified and unclassified documents in the control of DHS,” the Oversight Committee said.

“Today, Chairman Comer Rep. James Comer issued a subpoena to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for intelligence reports, documents, and communications in its possession related to Governor Timothy Walz’s connections to the CCP,” the Committee said.

Mayorkas has until October 7 to produce to the documents and communications.

BREAKING: Chairman Comer Is Subpoenaing DHS After Whistleblower Reveals Information on Governor Walz’s Ties to the CCP According to recently received whistleblower disclosures, we’ve learned of a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees and additional… pic.twitter.com/VRuXBbf2dR — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 30, 2024

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Chairman Comer in August requested a comprehensive review of all information, documents, and communications related to Governor Walz’s engagements with CCP-affiliated entities and officials.

The investigation will also examine any advisories or warnings that the FBI may have provided to Governor Walz concerning the CCP’s influence operations targeting U.S. political figures.

“The CCP has sought to destroy the United States through coordinated influence and infiltration campaigns that target every aspect of American life, including our own elected officials,” said Chairman James Comer.

“Americans should be deeply concerned that Governor Walz, Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential running mate, has a longstanding and cozy relationship with China.”

“Mr. Walz has visited China dozens of times, served as a fellow at a Chinese institution that maintains a devotion to the CCP, and spoke alongside the President of a Chinese organization the State Department exposed as a CCP effort to influence and co-opt local leaders. FBI briefers recently informed the Committee that the Bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force investigates CCP activity that is similar to China’s engagement with Governor Walz. The American people deserve to fully understand how deep Governor Walz’s relationship with China goes,” he added.

Jamie Raskin, the ranking member on the Committee, blasted Comer and absurdly claimed his subpoena was politically motivated.

“What do you know, it’s the eve of the vice-presidential debate, and Chairman Comer has apparently been assigned another flotsam and jetsam errand from the GOP’s political smear barrel,” Raskin said in a statement.

“The tarnished hero of the Biden impeachment investigation has just thrown out one of his classic boomerang ‘bombshell’ accusations, revealing to the world that employees at the Department of Homeland Security were actually chatting about Governor Tim Walz over Microsoft Teams message! This comically trivial last-ditch attempt to smear Governor Walz is one more embarrassing and strained attempt to curry favor with Donald Trump’s collapsing campaign.”