JUST IN: Secret Service Arrests Individual Who Scaled White House Fence, Suspect Transported to Hospital

Secret Service Arrests Individual Who Scaled White House Fence, Suspect Transported to Hospital

Fox 5 DC’s Allison Papson has reported U.S. Secret Service agents have arrested an individual who scaled the White House fence.

In a post on X, Papson reported, “On Sept. 20 at approximately 12:15 p.m., an individual scaled the north side fence of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and was arrested by U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers.”

Papson further reported that the individual did not enter any buildings on the White House premises and that there was no danger to any protectees.

The suspect who scaled the fence was transported to George Washington Hospital for medical attention.

An Independent reporter, Andrew Leyden, took a photo of the Secret Service’s response and wrote on X, “Secret Service have a security incident at 17th and Pennsylvania next to the White House.”

Leyden added, “One woman was in custody before medical personnel arrived and took her away by stretcher chair.”

The White House grounds have been infiltrated multiple times in the last decade.

In 2014, while Obama was in the Oval Office, Omar J. Gonzalez, an Iraq War veteran with PTSD, scaled the White House fence while armed with a knife and entered the building’s front door.

Three years later, in 2017, Jonathan Tuan-Anh Tran, 26, of California, while being armed with pepper spray, breached the White House grounds for 17 minutes before being apprehended.

