JUST IN: Preliminary Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Malibu

A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Malibu Thursday morning at 7:28 local time.

The quake was later downgraded to a 4.7.

Shaking was felt across Los Angeles, Orange County and Riverside Counties.

No reports of injury or damage.

The quake hit 2.5 miles northwest of Malibu.

BREAKING: 4.7 magnitude earthquake reported north of Malibu, CA. pic.twitter.com/t1irWAxtGM — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 12, 2024

The number of temblors that have hit the SoCal region this year is troubling.

Southern California was struck by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake on Saturday morning.

Last week seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones weighed in on the latest quakes to strike Southern California.

Today we are having a small swarm in the Fontana Seismicity Lineation, a northeast-striking line of many small quakes. Today we have so far M3.9, M3.5 and many M1s and M2s. I've seen this tyoe of cluster in Fontana dozens of times in my decades watching SoCal quakes. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 7, 2024