JUST IN: Preliminary Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Malibu

A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Malibu Thursday morning at 7:28 local time.

The quake was later downgraded to a 4.7.

Shaking was felt across Los Angeles, Orange County and Riverside Counties.

No reports of injury or damage.

The quake hit 2.5 miles northwest of Malibu.

The number of temblors that have hit the SoCal region this year is troubling.

Southern California was struck by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake on Saturday morning.

Last week seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones weighed in on the latest quakes to strike Southern California.

