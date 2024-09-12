JUST IN: Preliminary Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Strikes Malibu

A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Malibu Thursday morning at 7:28 local time.
The quake was later downgraded to a 4.7.
#BREAKING Malibu California EARTHQUAKE!
VERY Shallow!
Felt by thousands!#Earthquake#earthquake pic.twitter.com/47EkK3vHFK
— World life (@seautocure) September 12, 2024
Shaking was felt across Los Angeles, Orange County and Riverside Counties.
No reports of injury or damage.
Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.7 quake about 4 miles north of Malibu? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/BkW8DySrIG @CAGeoSurvey @Cal_OES @USGS_Quakes pic.twitter.com/DmK641r83A
— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) September 12, 2024
The quake hit 2.5 miles northwest of Malibu.
BREAKING: 4.7 magnitude earthquake reported north of Malibu, CA. pic.twitter.com/t1irWAxtGM
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 12, 2024
The number of temblors that have hit the SoCal region this year is troubling.
Southern California was struck by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake on Saturday morning.
Last week seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones weighed in on the latest quakes to strike Southern California.
Today we are having a small swarm in the Fontana Seismicity Lineation, a northeast-striking line of many small quakes. Today we have so far M3.9, M3.5 and many M1s and M2s. I've seen this tyoe of cluster in Fontana dozens of times in my decades watching SoCal quakes.
— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 7, 2024
I was going to argue about the maximum magnitude comment, sure that I remembered bigger ones in the past. But I searched the catalog and the largest quake of the last 90 years is the same M3.9 in 1953 https://t.co/IkzsjRBj82
— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 7, 2024