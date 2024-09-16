JUST IN: Meta Scrubs Trump Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh’s Facebook Page, X Suspends His Account – Both Pages Littered with Pro-Ukraine Propaganda

Meta scrubbed Trump would-be assassin Ryan Routh’s Facebook page and X suspended his account.

The Gateway Pundit has verified that both of Routh’s social media accounts have been taken down.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Ryan Wesley Routh pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s golf course before Secret Service agents fired at him.

Law enforcement said the gunman was about 300 to 500 yards away from Trump. He was hiding in the shrubbery when he pointed his rifle with a scope through the fence.

According to law enforcement, Secret Service agents were one to two holes ahead of Trump when they spotted the muzzle of the rifle.

Ryan Routh’s social media pages, which were littered with pro-Ukraine propaganda, were both disabled.

Routh is obsessed with Ukraine and repeatedly claimed he was traveling to Ukraine and was willing to die fighting for them. He reportedly spent months in Ukraine.

“I am willing to go and fight and DIE to beat Putin,” Routh wrote in a post on X.

Routh was featured in an AZOV propaganda video in 2022.

BREAKING: Ryan Routh was featured in an AZOV propaganda video in 2022. For those unaware, AZOV is a violent, far-right Ukrainian militia with neo-Nazi origins, notorious for its anti-Russian extremism—and supported by the CIA. Yet the media stays silent. pic.twitter.com/kfHvo6vZWx — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) September 16, 2024

Ryan Routh was an associate of Malcolm Nance and other Ukraine operatives.

An associate of Malcolm Nance tried to kill President Trump https://t.co/d0BsKqX2Ow — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 15, 2024

Meta immediately scrubbed Routh’s Facebook page.

BREAKING: Meta has already scrubbed the Facebook page of the would be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh. Watch it disappear in real time: pic.twitter.com/nIhlsvJjMt — ALX (@alx) September 15, 2024

X suspended Ryan Routh’s account.

Routh blasted President Trump on his now-deleted X account.

“@realDonaldTrump While you were my choice in 2106, I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointment and it seems you are getting worse and devolving,” Routh wrote in one X post in June 2020. “I will be glad when you gone.”

How did Ryan Routh know President Trump would be golfing at his West Palm Beach club on Sunday afternoon?