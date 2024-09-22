JUST IN: Late Night Shooting in Birmingham, Alabama Leaves 4 Dead, Over a Dozen Injured

A shooting in Birmingham, Alabama’s Five Points South entertainment district left four dead and at least 18 injured after multiple shooters opened fire in what is believed to have been a targeted incident on Saturday night.

Police are still looking for a motive and suspects in the shooting. It is unclear whether it was a drive-by shooting or the shooters were on foot, according to police.

Multiple bystanders were caught in the crossfire, and police are still trying to identify the target of the shooting.

Video and photos from the scene show chaos as police respond to multiple victims in the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue.

BREAKING: MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT IN ALABAMA, POSSIBLE CASUALTIES Birmingham Police have confirmed multiple victims in a shooting at Five Points South late Saturday night. The incident, reported at 11:29 p.m., may involve several casualties.

Per WVTM 13:

Birmingham police said multiple people fired multiple shots on a group of people just after 11 p.m. Saturday night in Birmingham Five Points South. It happened outside Hush, a hookah and cigar lounge on Magnolia Avenue. Police believe the shooting was not random and stemmed from an isolated incident. Multiple people were caught in the crossfire, and right now, police are trying to identify the intended target. A total of 22 people were shot. Among the 18 who survived, their injuries range from non-life-threatening to life-threatening. No one is in custody at this time, according to police.

While the leftist media and politicians will blame guns and push hysteria over “mass shootings,” Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said in a press conference these incidents “have more to do with culture than they do criminality.” He added, “We’re seeing far too many arguments being settled by bullets.”

The Gun Violence Archive and leftist media outlets identify mass shootings as incidents with “a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.” Therefore, incidents like this and other shootings that could be related to gang violence and don’t come to mind when you think of a mass shooting are considered “mass shootings,” likely to inflate the statistics and drive fear.

