JUST IN: Austria’s Right Wing ‘Freedom Party’ Receives Most Votes in Today’s Election – Exit Polls

The polls have just closed on Austria’s elections, and to the dismay of the MSM, the right-wing got the most votes, first projections show.

The electoral result for the rightwingers so far is larger than projected: they have an almost 3% lead over the Austrian People’s party.

Note: The legacy media in Europe calls any conservative party “far-right” if they venture slightly from leftist doctrine.

‘Far-right’ Freedom party (FPÖ): 29.1%

Centre-right Austrian People’s party (ÖVP): 26.2%

Social Democratic Party (SPÖ): 20.4%

NEOS-New Austria: 8.8%

Greens: 8.6%

The Guardian reported:

“Riding a far-right surge in many parts of Europe and taking Hungary’s Viktor Orbán as a model, the FPÖ and [its leader Herbert] Kickl are capitalising on fears around migration, asylum and crime heightened by the August cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over an alleged Islamist terror plot. Mounting inflation, tepid economic growth and lingering resentment over strict government measures during Covid have dovetailed into an 11-point leap in the polls for the FPÖ since the last election in 2019.”

Five years ago the Ibiza scandal destroyed the FPÖ leadership, caught on video at a Spanish luxury resort discussing a potential bribe.

But since then, a reversal has occurred in the Alpine country, with shedding 13 points in the polls since that time, with the Freedom Party FPÖ leading in the polls since late 2022, and also coming first in European parliament elections in June.

BBC reported:

“Austria’s far-right Freedom Party is heading for an unprecedented general election victory under leader Herbert Kickl, projections say. The projections, based on initial results, give Kickl’s party 29.1% – almost three points ahead of the conservative People’s Party on 26.2%, but far short of a majority. The Freedom Party (FPÖ) has been in coalition before, but the second-placed conservative People’s Party has refused to take part in a government led by him. Kickl’s main rival, incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the People Party (ÖVP), has said it’s ‘impossible to form a government with someone who adores conspiracy theories’.”

The FPÖ is one of Europe’s oldest so-called ‘far-right’ parties. It was founded in 1956 as a relatively moderate liberal party until the mid-1980s when it veered radically right under the firebrand leader Jörg Haider.

Now, the party is led by the controversial former interior minister Herbert Kickl, as a nationalist, anti-immigration, hostile to Islam, and staunchly Eurosceptic, hence why it has to be demonized by the Globalist media.

The FPÖ’s program, “Fortress Austria, Fortress of Freedom” provides the kind of common-sense policies Europeans now want: cut provision for irregular migrants and asylum seekers to a bare minimum, block family reunification for migrants already in Austria, and promote ‘remigration’, particularly for offenders.

