Joe Biden to RESIGN Before Election? Worsening Health Condition Leaves Experts CONCERNED | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Joe Biden Has Gotten Worse Since He Dropped out of 2024 Race – Heavily Slurs at Labor Day Campaign Event with Kamala (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: FBI Arrests Former Deputy Chief of Staff for NY Gov. Kathy Hochul for Acting as an Agent of the Chinese Communist Government

ARTICLE 3: 32 ARMED Venezuelan Gang Members Overtake Apartment Complex in Sanctuary City of CHICAGO [911 Call Audio Included]

ARTICLE 4: FAIL: Fake Ads Endorsing Kamala as the “Official Candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles” Spark Outrage Among Fans – Team Issues Statement

ARTICLE 5: “Brown love is the most beautiful kind” – BREAKING: All 90 Pages of Nashville Transgender Shooter Audrey Hale Manifesto Released

