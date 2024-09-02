Joe Biden Has Gotten Worse Since He Dropped out of 2024 Race – Heavily Slurs at Labor Day Campaign Event with Kamala (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, the alleged President, is back and he is worse than ever.
Biden landed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday to participate in a Labor Day campaign event with Kamala Harris.
He just couldn’t help himself.
Biden immediately sniffed a baby as soon as he landed on the tarmac in Pennsylvania.
WATCH:
Biden is sniffing kids again pic.twitter.com/xG8dQkQsqF
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2024
Joe Biden heavily slurred as he struggled to deliver a campaign speech.
Never forget, the media told us just a few months ago that Joe Biden was totally fine and attacked the conservative media for posting “cheap fakes” of his cognitive decline.
The audience couldn’t understand a word Biden said.
“We are the greatest manufacturing city, county in the world, state in the world, city in the world!” Biden said shouting out of nowhere.
WATCH:
NEW: Joe Biden's speaking capabilities appear to have gotten even worse since he dropped out of the presidential race.
Biden, who has been hidden from the public in recent weeks, gave a speech in Pittsburgh for Kamala Harris.
Audience members had a hard time understanding what… pic.twitter.com/SB7NM1axue
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 2, 2024
Biden’s eyes looked totally empty as he told the crowd he’s going to be on the sidelines helping Kamala Harris.
“We made a lot of progress. Kamala and I will build on that progress!” Biden said.
WATCH:
Biden still campaigning for 4 more years:
"We made a lot of progress. Kamala and I will build on that progress." pic.twitter.com/YG4iqeMDVn
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 2, 2024