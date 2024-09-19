Jill Biden to Honor Cast Members of ‘West Wing’ TV Show – Admin Couldn’t Even be Bothered to Honor Gold Star Families at Arlington Cemetery

Jill Biden is going to honor the cast members of the TV show ‘The West Wing’ at the White House on Friday to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of the show.

This is the same administration that couldn’t even be bothered to honor Gold Star families by showing up at Arlington National Cemetery this summer and then had the nerve to criticize Trump for doing so.

This tells you everything you need to know about the Democrats. This is who they really care about. This is who they want approval from.

Deadline reports:

First Lady Jill Biden Will Host White House ‘West Wing’ Reunion On Friday First Lady Jill Biden will host a reunion of the cast of The West Wing at the White House on Friday afternoon. The event will mark the 25th anniversary of the show. Deadline reported last week that the reunion was in the works. Members of the cast, including Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Allison Janney, appeared at the Emmys earlier this week. The White House said that the event will “celebrate the role of storytelling in inspiring Americans to pursue a career in public service.”

Democrats just love their rich celebrity friends.

INBOX: "First Lady Jill Biden to Host White House Event Celebrating 25th Anniversary of The West Wing" — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) September 18, 2024

White House still hasn’t called the Gold Star families. https://t.co/RfkeRsJgJj — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 18, 2024

@FLOTUS The West Wing? They didn’t attend the wreath laying ceremony marking the 3rd anniversary of the 13 service members lost in Afghanistan in @JoeBiden disastrous withdrawal but they are but they attending the anniversary of The West Wing? Priorities. — Janett Scamardi (@ThatJanett) September 18, 2024

Ridiculous. Pathetic. And Gold Star families are STILL waiting for a phone call. Disgraceful. — Bonnie O (@bloc1264) September 18, 2024

Their priorities say so much about them, don’t they?