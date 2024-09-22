Jewish Democrat From Pennsylvania on Supporting Trump: ‘If You’re a Jew, if You Support Israel, There’s Only One Candidate Here: Donald J. Trump’ (VIDEO)

A man named Steve Rosenberg, who is a Jewish Democrat from Pennsylvania, recently appeared on FOX News to explain why he is supporting Trump and why he believes other Jewish voters should do the same.

He clearly trusts Trump to deal with the conflict in the Middle East and the rising antisemitism in the United States. As Scott Jennings recently pointed out on CNN, the antisemitism we are seeing in this country right now is coming from the left.

Jewish voters have typically been part of the Democrat coalition but that may change this year.

FOX News reports:

Pennsylvania Democrat backs Trump, issues warning on Harris: ‘There’s only one candidate here’ A Democrat from a crucial swing state vowed to support former President Donald Trump in November over his stance on Israel, arguing the endorsement of a pro-Jewish president is critical for the existence of the community. Steve Rosenberg, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, argued there is only “one candidate” for Jewish voters during “America’s Newsroom,” warning far-left Democrats are working against their cause to support Iran instead. “If you’re a Jew, if you’re pro-Israel, there’s only one candidate here,” Rosenberg told Dana Perino. “Actions speak louder than words. Kamala Harris has surrounded herself with some of the worst Jew haters that there are. Maher Bitar… Philip Gordon, Ilan Goldenberg’s got a nice name, but if you look at their records, they are pro-Iran. They are not pro-Israel.” “To me, all the other issues that are on the table, whether you be climate-oriented, abortion-oriented, whatever your orientation is, if you are not focused on being a Jew and being pro-Israel right now, we are in the fight for our literal lives,” he continued. “And all those issues won’t be there if we’re dead in four years. They’re trying to kill us.”

Watch the video:

BREAKING — Jewish Swing State Democrat in Pennsylvania announces his support for President Trump: “If you’re a Jew, if you’re pro-Israel, there’s only one candidate here: Donald J. Trump.” “There is no prize for being on the last train to Auschwitz!”pic.twitter.com/VSPDBp8mv6 — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) September 21, 2024

Donald Trump has been a great friend to Israel and to Jewish Americans. This man is right on every point.