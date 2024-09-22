Jesse Kelly Joins Tucker Carlson and Unloads on GOP for Continually Sending Weak Representation to Washington

Conservative host Jesse Kelly joined Tucker Carlson for the “Tucker Carlson Live Tour” in Rosenberg, TX.

And Kelly did not hold back when it comes to the weak RINOs the GOP keeps sending to Washinton.

Jesse Kelly: But we have a primary voter problem because the reddest states, they are sending the most putrid losers to Washington, D.C. John Thune, John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell. What is that? James Lankford- Naked Ken doll- Lankford, out of Oklahoma.

These people are from our reddest states.

Tucker Carlson: Wait, what did you call them?

Jesse Kelly: Naked Ken doll. Have you ever seen a naked Ken doll? There’s nothing there.

Tucker Carlson: No, I’m not bragging. I’ve never taken off Ken’s pants, but it’s just…

Jesse Kelly: Well, believe me, that’s what you’re going to find if you ever disrobe James. But the point is…

Tucker Carlson: I’m stealing that.

Jesse Kelly: The point is, we have this red state, and because it is red… Look, I moved here on purpose. My wife and I, we had two kids. I moved here without a job because I love Texas people so much because that’s what we do. But that niceness can also burn us as well because you move to a safe place. I’m in a neighborhood without crime. I’m in a state that’s Republican. I have this, I have that. You think to yourself, We’re fine.

We’re not fine. The demons come for what is good. What is good. It’s not an accident. If you’ve ever sat at home and you watched any of this child tranny stuff or anything like that before, and if you ever said something to yourself, ‘Why the kids? Why can’t they just leave the kids alone?’ People love saying that on the right. ‘I don’t understand why they can’t leave the kids alone.’ The kids are where they went first because the kids are the most good, because the kids are the most innocent.

They’re not going to come after me. I’m a horrible human being. The kids are the most innocent, and so that’s why they went after them. Whatever is good, whatever is right, that’s what the devil goes after first.

If you think your state of Texas is safe, it’s the most unsafe because these people look at you and your family and your values and your guns, and it’s a reminder of everything they’re not, and it’s a reminder of everything that can stop them.

We’re not safe, and we to start getting more involved locally and in primaries. It is a disgrace that John Cornyn is a senator from this state.

That should never happen again. Disgrace.

Tucker Carlson: Wow, that is a really deep analysis. It’s the purity. It’s the desire to defile purity that drives them.

Watch: