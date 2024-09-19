Jeremiah 18:8, “If that Nation Against Which I Have Spoken Turns from Its Evil, I will Relent of the Disaster that I Planned to Bring on It”

Guest post by John Kachelman, Jr.

As the US Congress is debating the Continuing Resolution (CR) that authorizes the national budget, most are concerned about the government shut-down that will occur if the CR is not passed. “Woe!” is being sounded by various Congressional members announcing the calamitous ruin that will fall upon our nation if the CR is not passed by 01 October 2024. The calamity is NOT coming because the CR is not passed. The calamity is coming because of our nation’s evil. Evil has resulted because our national leaders have rejected God and trusted on self-serving agendas.

Benjamin Franklin’s words are as true today as when first sounded: “I’ve lived, Sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing Proofs I see of this Truth — That God governs in the affairs of Men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an Empire can rise without his Aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the Sacred Writings, that except the Lord build the House they labor in vain who build it. I firmly believe this, — and I also believe that without his concurring aid, we shall succeed in this political building no better than the builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall become a reproach and bye word down to future Ages.”

In the context of the above consider the situation in which the United States of America exists today. Consider the current standing of our national character with a realistic understanding of the way our current government is functioning. You will see the consequences that Jeremiah 18:8 portends. Here is a shocking validation of our national actions…

State Department Paying to Put on Play Where God Is Bisexual and Communists Are Good—in Bid to Push LGBTQ Agenda Abroad

Through tax-payer Federal Grants…The Biden-Harris administration is paying to

Put on a play that portrays God as bisexual

Angels have “eight vaginas” and are “equipped as well with a bouquet of phalli” and that the universe was created by God “copulat[ing] ceaselessly” with these hermaphroditic beings

Sharply criticizes former President Ronald Reagan

Paints communists in a positive light

Pushing gay rights on Southeastern Europeans

The State Department greenlit funding for a showing of Tony Kushner’s 1991 play “Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes” in North Macedonia

Raise awareness about “LGBTQ+ issues”

A main named Belize is a former drag queen

“In the Manichaean world of Angels in America, everything Reagan stood for (capitalism, etc.) is evil,” a National Review critic wrote of the play’s HBO adaptation in 2003.

The State Department’s production of an anti-Reagan, pro-LGBTQ play is not its first exercise in using theatrics for the purposes of social engineering as it spent $120,000 in 2023 to “improve communication at the level of the local community on the social issue of LGBTQ rights and domestic violence via participatory theater” in the African nation of Chad.

“Culture—from music to sports to theater—is a vital component of the United States’ people-to-people diplomacy efforts in Chad and around the world and supports broader U.S. foreign policy goals” (a spokesperson for the DOS department).