JD Vance Spars with NBC’s Kristen Welker Over Haitian Migrants in Ohio (VIDEO)

Republican Senator and Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier on Sunday with host Kristen Welker.

With inflation out of control, and illegal aliens invading the country, the mainstream press is more concerned about whether or not cats were actually eaten in Springfield, Ohio.

“Why do you have to delve into repeating these baseless claims?” Welker asked.

“I hear you saying that they are baseless, but I’m not repeating them because I invented them out of thin air. I’m repeating them because my constituents are saying these things are happening,” Vance responded.

“The media didn’t care about this story until we started sharing the 911 call about the geese,” Vance continued.

JD did a great job bringing the focus back to the root problem of Kamala’s incompetence.

“The real problem here Kristen, let me just finish this point is Kamala Harris opened the border with no plan how to assimilate 20,000 people. It’s made the community worse off,” Vance said.

Watch:

WATCH: Local officials in Springfield, Ohio, say there’s no evidence of the claims @JDVance has made about Haitian immigrants. On #MTP, Vance doubles down. pic.twitter.com/nqjxqPpvVc — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 15, 2024

Welker continued to talk about side issues that does not deal with the core problems the country is facing. JD once again was able to bring the focus on Kamala’s campaign.

“Senator you are married to an Indian American woman. What was your reaction to hearing those comments?” Welker asked referencing comments Laura Loomer made about Kamala Harris and curry.

JD brought the subject back to Haitian migrants and put the blame on Kamala Harris.

“I want to go back to what you said about Haitian migrants to begin with because you didn’t give me a chance to respond. Look, we don’t blame the Haitian migrants for coming to Springfield, we blame Kamala Harris for opening the American southern border and inviting 20,000 people to get dropped in a small Ohio town,” Vance responded.

“Let’s talk about the person running for President of the United States not a social media personality who supports Donald Trump,” Vance said bring the focus back on Kamala and off Laura Loomer.

“I also don’t look at the internet for every single thing to get offended by. I’m running for Vice President because I think Kamala Harris has been a disaster and we have to undo her policies,” Vance continued.

Watch: