JD Vance Holds Rally in Newton, PA, Says of President Trump-“He’s the Candidate of American Citizenry and Putting them First” (VIDEO)

Republican Senator and VP hopeful JD Vance held a rally in Newton, PA with a very enthusiastic crowd of patriots who welcomed him. MAGA patriots love JD!

“In 38 days we are gonna turn Pennsylvania red, send Kamala Harris packing and send Donald Trump back to the White House,” Vance said.

“USA, USA, USA, USA,” The crowd started cheering.

Watch:

The crowd in PA is ELECTRIC! VP Nominee Sen. @JDVance is in Newton, PA! pic.twitter.com/DvVDBUDkVX — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 28, 2024

“JD, JD, JD,” the crowd cheered.

“I came to Pennsylvania, I wanted to come in the same week that President Zelensky from Ukraine came to Pennsylvania. I don’t know if you all noticed, but he came to campaign with the Democratic leadership of this country. You know, we’ve spent $200 billion on Ukraine. You know what I wish Zelensky would do when he comes to the United States of America? Say thank you to the people of Pennsylvania and everybody else,” Vance said.

“He was the candidate of American citizenry and putting them first,” Vance said of President Trump.

Watch:

“TRUMP WAS THE CANDIDATE OF AMERICAN CITIZENRY AND PUTTING THEM FIRST” – VP Nominee Sen. @JDVance pic.twitter.com/HwnURvjaQ9 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 28, 2024

With American energy being one of the most important topics of the 2024 election, JD gave the crowd assurance that a Trump presidency will protect American energy interests. In contrast, Kamala would destroy the energy sector while buying oil from foreign sources.

“When Donald Trump is President, we are gonna drill baby drill and bring back the great American energy economy. And Kamala Harris, she is the candidate of not buying oil and gas from Americans and Pennsylvanians. Kamala Harris wants us to buy energy from every tin pot dictator all over the world. Kamala we say no way, we are gonna buy it from our own people right here in the state of Pennsylvania,” Vance said.

Watch:

“WE ARE GOING TO BRING BACK THE GREAT AMERICAN ENERGY ECONOMY!” VP Nominee Sen. @JDVance pic.twitter.com/wKpRWiYvEI — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 28, 2024

JD also told the crowd that Kamala Harris’ claim that she stands for the middle class is not true.

“If she stood for the middle class, why did she suspend deportations and open up the American southern border? If she stands for the middle class, why did she fire thousands and hundreds of thousands of people for refusing to take the covid vaccine a few years ago?” Vance said.

“If she stood for the middle class, why is she trying to destroy the Pennsylvania energy industry? If you stand for the middle class, unleash Pennsylvania energy workers. Let’s do it for our own people and our own citizens,” Vance continued.

Watch:

Does Kamla Harris really stand for the middle class? VP Nominee Sen. @JDVance doesn’t think so! Hear what he has to say! pic.twitter.com/dG9tG1EqET — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 28, 2024

Trump/Vance 2024!