JD Vance Holds Rally in Newton, PA, Says of President Trump-“He’s the Candidate of American Citizenry and Putting them First” (VIDEO)

by
JD Vance at Newton, PA rally on September 28th, 2024

Republican Senator and VP hopeful JD Vance held a rally in Newton, PA with a very enthusiastic crowd of patriots who welcomed him. MAGA patriots love JD!

“In 38 days we are gonna turn Pennsylvania red, send Kamala Harris packing and send Donald Trump back to the White House,” Vance said.

“USA, USA, USA, USA,” The crowd started cheering.

Watch:

“JD, JD, JD,” the crowd cheered.

“I came to Pennsylvania, I wanted to come in the same week that President Zelensky from Ukraine came to Pennsylvania. I don’t know if you all noticed, but he came to campaign with the Democratic leadership of this country. You know, we’ve spent $200 billion on Ukraine. You know what I wish Zelensky would do when he comes to the United States of America? Say thank you to the people of Pennsylvania and everybody else,” Vance said.

“He was the candidate of American citizenry and putting them first,” Vance said of President Trump.

Watch:

With American energy being one of the most important topics of the 2024 election, JD gave the crowd assurance that a Trump presidency will protect American energy interests. In contrast, Kamala would destroy the energy sector while buying oil from foreign sources.

“When Donald Trump is President, we are gonna drill baby drill and bring back the great American energy economy. And Kamala Harris, she is the candidate of not buying oil and gas from Americans and Pennsylvanians. Kamala Harris wants us to buy energy from every tin pot dictator all over the world. Kamala we say no way, we are gonna buy it from our own people right here in the state of Pennsylvania,” Vance said.

Watch:

JD also told the crowd that Kamala Harris’ claim that she stands for the middle class is not true.

“If she stood for the middle class, why did she suspend deportations and open up the American southern border? If she stands for the middle class, why did she fire thousands and hundreds of thousands of people for refusing to take the covid vaccine a few years ago?” Vance said.

“If she stood for the middle class, why is she trying to destroy the Pennsylvania energy industry? If you stand for the middle class, unleash Pennsylvania energy workers. Let’s do it for our own people and our own citizens,” Vance continued.

Watch:

Trump/Vance 2024!

