JD Vance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Discusses President Trump’s Plan to End All Taxes on Overtime Pay (VIDEO)

Republican Senator and Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” with moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday to discuss topics including eliminating taxes on overtime pay, and tariffs to protect American jobs and manufacturing.

“We heard from Donald Trump this week that he wants to end all taxes on overtime pay for workers. How would this exemption work?” Brennan asked.

“We are talking about hourly workers and of course when you work overtime in this country beyond 40 hours you get time and a half,” Vance said.

“We want American workers to get tax cuts under President Trump’s policies and we want to actually penalize companies that are shipping jobs overseas through tariffs,” Vance said.

“Kamala Harris’ tax policies are in fact the inversion of that. She wants to raise taxes on American workers and actually reward companies for shipping jobs overseas,” Vance continued.

Donald Trump has proposed ending all taxes on overtime pay for workers. When asked if Trump means someone working a 40-hour work week would then not pay income taxes and payroll taxes, @JDVance tells @margbrennan, "That's exactly how he envisions it." pic.twitter.com/piUOxhGxCc — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 15, 2024

JD explained more about what would be involved with tariffs. The goal is to encourage businesses to bring back jobs and manufacturing to the United States.

“So, your tariff policy would only apply to those companies who are shipping jobs overseas?” Brennan asked.

“What we are trying to do here with these tariffs is actually induce more people to make more things in the United States of America,” Vance said.

“We’ve lost our critical manufacturing industries to Mexico, to China. We started to undo that for four years under Donald Trump’s leadership, but we’ve got to do it for much longer and in a much more intense way,” Vance continued.

“This is one thing that Donald Trump was so good at during his first term is actually negotiating with foreign countries and benefiting American workers in the process,” Vance said.

