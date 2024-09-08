J6 Political Prisoner Will Watson is Finally Home and With the Daughter He Had Never Held

Guest Post by Jenn Baker

Stepping out of prison, after being politically persecuted and held hostage by your government, should be the best feeling in the world.

Will Watson was able to feel that recently (August 23, 2024), and although it was amazing, the best feeling he had that day was holding his baby girl for the first time. He has been released after three and a half years and is ready to restart his life with his beautiful daughter.

While everyone likely remembers where they were on January 6, 2021, we also remember the footage that the Mainstream Media fed us throughout the day and night. The next day on the front of every newspaper, every news outlet, Twitter, Facebook, etc… were pictures of the “insurrectionists.”

Reports filled our brains with visuals of the DEPLORABLES who participated in trying to take down our “Democracy.”

Will Watson was one of those whose picture everyone would become familiar with. However, not everyone is familiar with his story. Watson was most notably seen inside the Capitol next to MAGA/QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, and the Capitol Police.

Watson got on the megaphone (while standing in front of the police) and told the crowd that the police were willing to work with them and would allow them to have their voices heard if they stayed peaceful. You might recall that video footage as it has been played on many platforms for the last three and a half years.

Now that you remember who Will was on January 6th let’s see who Will is.

Will is a 25-year-old father from Alabama. He was a chef at three of the highest-rated restaurants in Montgomery and Auburn, AL. His daughter was born 12 weeks (about 3 months) premature just before he was taken to prison over three years ago, and since she was in the NICU, he had never held his baby girl until his release.

Although she had several medical procedures and issues that Will was unable to be there for, she is currently healthy and looks more like her daddy every day.

In a recent letter from prison, Will recalled his time at the Alexandria facility and his court experience.

While solitary has been rough, it has been a blessing in some ways. I was given the time and the tribulations I needed to rekindle my relationship with Christ, which I am ever grateful for. The Lord has protected me here and given me a peace that I don’t even understand. I am able to lean on Him in all my struggles, and He helps me see that this is all in His plan for me. I’ve also had time to work on plans to start a fine-dining catering company, which I am very excited to pursue. It will be quite some time before I can do that, however. Even with my sentencing guidelines being 10-16 months, I was just sentenced to 36 months. The prosecutor told countless lies about my personal life, showed silent footage of me while spinning what actually happened (me fist-bumping police was me being aggressive and intimidating, etc.), and the judge told me he doesn’t believe I’ve changed at all. Even taking my first child, who was born 12 weeks premature on Dec 28, into account, he felt I needed to miss out on her first three years of life. Because of the corrupt DC courts and my corrupt, biased judge, I will miss my daughter’s first words and first steps. I will be unable to work to provide for her. And even when I can in the future, I have to pay $12,000 to replace a single windowpane that I didn’t even break.

Watson was able to make the most of his incarceration time. He has dreams of opening a food truck, and then, not too far into the future, he’d like to open a fine dining restaurant. For now, he is focused on getting set up in an apartment and spending as much time with his daughter as he can. He has job opportunities being presented to him and asks for prayers that he is hired quickly. With a new job and a place to live, Will can focus on providing for his daughter and paying the $12,000 fraudulent fine that was imposed upon him by the Kangaroo Court and the corrupt justice system.

I spoke to Will, who wanted to express his sincere gratitude to The Gateway Pundit readers and the American people.

As a new chapter starts for Will and his family, please keep them in your prayers. Anyone who can also donate to Will to help his efforts in securing a safe and affordable apartment can do so here.

Jenn Baker

