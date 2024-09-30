J6 Patriot Panel Twitter Space Tonight at 8:00 PM ET: Stand Up for Justice-Join Jake Lang and Cara Castronuova

In a bold move to rally the spirit of patriotism and justice, January 6 political prisoner Jake Lang is launching his new community podcast, the *J6 Patriot Panel*, co-hosted by the acclaimed investigative journalist Cara Castronuova from The Gateway Pundit.

This event, set for tonight at 8 PM EST, aims to unite those who have suffered under the oppressive regime of the Kamala Harris administration and to spotlight the cruel and unusual punishment endured by patriots like Lang over the past 1351 days in federal prison.

This podcast represents a critical opportunity for the community to hear firsthand from Lang before he faces his historic federal trial on November 4. As he prepares to return to the harsh realities of solitary confinement tomorrow, this broadcast serves as both a call to action and a final message of hope from a courageous patriot fighting for freedom and justice.

You can join the Twitter Space here.

Jake Lang’s story is one of resilience in the face of tyranny. He and many others have endured unspeakable hardships, their voices silenced by a government that views them as threats rather than citizens exercising their rights. Tonight’s panel will illuminate these injustices and encourage listeners to stand up and support those who have been wrongfully persecuted.

Cara Castronuova, known for her fearless investigative reporting, will join Lang in what promises to be a powerful dialogue. Together, they will discuss the ongoing struggles of January 6 defendants, the broader implications of government overreach, and the urgent need for a united front against these injustices.

This is more than just a podcast; it’s a movement to reclaim our rights and demand accountability from those in power.

The fight for justice for January 6 patriots has been long and grueling. As we approach the fourth anniversary of these events, it’s crucial to recognize that the strength to endure this battle has been rooted in faith. Participants are encouraged to pray in the name of Jesus, drawing strength from a higher power as they come together in solidarity. The community’s support can provide the resilience needed to continue this fight for freedom.

Tonight’s event is not only a platform for Lang and Castronuova; it’s a chance for patriots across the country to gather, share their stories, and build a network of support. It’s time for those who believe in the Constitution and the rule of law to rise up and show that they will not be silenced. The podcast will feature live discussions, Q&A segments, and heartfelt testimonials from fellow patriots who have experienced similar injustices.

Don’t miss this last opportunity to hear from Jake Lang before he faces a critical moment in his fight for justice.

Join us tonight at 8 PM EST for the *J6 Patriot Panel*—your participation can make a difference. Share the message, invite your friends, and be a part of a historic moment that unites patriots in the fight against tyranny.

In these challenging times, every voice matters. Let’s come together in faith and strength, standing in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who have been unjustly imprisoned. Join us tonight, and let’s make our voices heard!

