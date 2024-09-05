“I’ve Had Enough” – Former California Democrat State Senate Leader Leaves Democrat Party, Announces She Will Be Voting For Trump (VIDEO)

Former California Democrat State Senate leader Gloria Romero announced on Wednesday that she is leaving the Democrat party and endorsing Trump.

Gloria Romero served in the California state senate as a Democrat from 1998 to 2010.

“Today, I say goodbye. Adios. I’ve had enough. I am now another near lifelong Democrat who is joining the growing number of people, including key groups like Latinos, who are leaving the Democratic Party,” Gloria Romero said at the state Capitol.

“Perhaps my biggest disconnect with my old party has been over school choice, education freedom and the right to have quality schools for all,” Romero said during a press conference. “Especially for poor and minority children trapped in chronically failing schools.”

Last week Texas State Representative Shawn Thierry officially left the radical left-wing Democrat Party to join the Republican Party.

“I am leaving the left and joining the party of family, faith, and freedom,” Thierry said in a statement last Friday.

