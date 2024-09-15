It’s Not Just Haitian Migrants – Barack Obama Ate Dog, Too

A resurfaced video of former President Barack Obama shows the 44th president admitting he ate dog meat as a child.

In the video from 2001, Obama is seen reading chapter two of his book “Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance” where he describes how he ate dog meat in Indonesia as a child.

Barack Obama states, “With Lolo(Obama’s ex-stepfather), I learned how to eat small green chill peppers raw with dinner (plenty of rice), and, away from the dinner table, I was introduced to dog meat (tough), snake meat (tougher), and roasted grasshopper (crunchy).”

In fact, as The Gateway Pundit reported back in 2012, Obama admitted to eating dog in one of his autobiography, “Dreams of My Father.”

WATCH:

Resurfaced video from 2001 shows Obama reading the passage of his book where he talks about eating DOG MEAT: “With Lolo, I learned how to eat small green chili peppers raw with dinner (plenty of rice), and, away from the dinner table, I was introduced to dog meat (tough), snake… pic.twitter.com/BFEkumn4tZ — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) September 14, 2024

Per ABC News:

The resurfaced video comes just days after President Trump brought up during his debate with Kamala Harris that some immigrants are eating dogs and cats.

