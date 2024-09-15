“It Was 3 on 1, But They Were Mentally Challenged People, Against One Person of Extraordinary Genius” – Trump Responds to ABC News Rigged Debate Investigation

President Trump called out ABC News and his “mentally challenged” debate opponents on Saturday in response to a new investigation into the rigged September 10 debate against Kamala Harris and the biased, conflicted ABC moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) on Friday started an inquiry into ABC News and Kamala Harris’ campaign for suspected collusion in last Tuesday’s rigged presidential debate.

It is suspected that Kamala knew the questions in advance due to her out-of-the-ordinary, well-prepared responses.

Going into the debate, there was concern about Harris’ friendship with a Disney executive who oversees the ABC News division. It was later discovered that Kamala Harris and Linsey Davis are sorority sisters in the influential Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., a conflict of interest that was not disclosed prior to the debate. AKA formed a PAC in August after Harris became the Democrats’ presidential nominee.

Linsey Davis also revealed in a post-debate interview that she schemed with debate co-moderator David Muir and ABC to protect Kamala Harris with their one-sided mid-debate fact checks.

It was three against one. They fact-checked Trump at every turn, and they ignored all of Kamala Harris’s lies. Kamala Harris told over two dozen lies and dodged questions, but the moderators did not fact-check her. Not even once!

WATCH:

They didn't fact-check Kamala when she said, "There is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world." The troops did, though. They didn't fact-check Kamala's lie that Goldman Sachs said that Donald Trump's economic plan "would make the economy worse," but her's would "strengthen the economy." Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon did, though. They didn't fact-check Kamala on her lies about abortion, the border, the economy, Charlottesville, defunding the police, or her health care policy. All of the "fact-checking" was reserved for Trump.

After Former Clinton advisor Mark Penn called for a third party to perform an internal investigation into ABC News, ABC came out with a suspicious statement, denying that Harris had the questions in advance. "I think a review of all their internal texts and emails really should be done by an independent party to find out to what extent they were planning on, in effect, you know, fact-checking just one candidate and in effect, rigging the outcome of this debate," said Penn on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

Trump shredded ABC News in his statement Saturday, noting that they've been "completely discredited" and asking if they gave Kamala Harris the questions in advance.

"It was 3 on 1, but they were mentally challenged people, against one person of extraordinary genius," said Trump, holding that he won, and "it wasn't even close."